Fontana man who answered door after 911 call is shot dead by police, who say he held a gun

Fontana police officers shot and killed a man early Sunday who they said brandished a gun.

Fontana police shot and killed a man they said brandished a gun at officers responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning, touching off an investigation.

Kevin Reyes Portillo, 31, was shot in an apartment in the 9100 block of Date Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers who opened the door.

Police had been dispatched to the complex in response to a 911 call about domestic violence. Portillo was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Advertisement

Fontana Police Officer Steve Reed could not immediately say how many officers responded to the incident, how many opened fire on Portillo or how many times he was shot.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department would not comment on its investigation of the incident.

The Fontana Police Department came under scrutiny from the state Department of Justice for the 2023 killing of Jaime Valdez. That investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Last year, the department paid out nearly $1 million to settle with a man who said that, over the course of a 17-hour interrogation, officers coerced him into confessing to a murder that never took place.