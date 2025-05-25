Advertisement
California

Fontana man who answered door after 911 call is shot dead by police, who say he held a gun

Closeup of a Fontana police cruiser.
Fontana police officers shot and killed a man early Sunday who they said brandished a gun.
(KTLA)
Sonja Sharp.
By Sonja Sharp
Staff Writer Follow

Fontana police shot and killed a man they said brandished a gun at officers responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning, touching off an investigation.

Kevin Reyes Portillo, 31, was shot in an apartment in the 9100 block of Date Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers who opened the door.

Police had been dispatched to the complex in response to a 911 call about domestic violence. Portillo was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Advertisement

Fontana Police Officer Steve Reed could not immediately say how many officers responded to the incident, how many opened fire on Portillo or how many times he was shot.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department would not comment on its investigation of the incident.

The Fontana Police Department came under scrutiny from the state Department of Justice for the 2023 killing of Jaime Valdez. That investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Last year, the department paid out nearly $1 million to settle with a man who said that, over the course of a 17-hour interrogation, officers coerced him into confessing to a murder that never took place.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Sonja Sharp

Sonja Sharp is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times and a founding member of the Society of Disabled Journalists. Before joining the newsroom in 2019, she worked as an NYPD-credentialed member of the New York City press corps, writing stranger-than-fiction stories of crime and culture for VICE, the Wall Street Journal and the Village Voice, among others. She is a Bay Area native, a graduate of UC Berkeley and Columbia, and a proud Jewish mother.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement