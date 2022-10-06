Advertisement
Company Town

CNN’s Jim Sciutto is taking a personal leave of absence from the network

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 19, 2021 in Beverly Hills.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Jim Sciutto, a CNN daytime anchor and chief national security correspondent, has taken a personal leave of absence following an internal investigation into an incident while traveling for the network earlier this year.

CNN staffers were told of the leave on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. A CNN representative declined comment, noting that the company does not discuss personnel matters.

Sciutto, who co-anchors the mid-morning hours for the network, has been off since Monday. Another person briefed on the situation said Sciutto is expected to return in several weeks.

Sciutto, 52, reportedly suffered a fall during an overseas stopover trip on the way back from Ukraine where he was reporting earlier this year. The matter, first reported by the Daily Beast, was investigated by CNN and the company mandated that he take time off.

Sciutto joined CNN in 2013 after a government stint serving as chief of staff and senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to China. He previously worked at ABC News where he was a senior foreign correspondent based in London.

He married to Gloria Riviera, a Washington-based correspondent for ABC News.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

