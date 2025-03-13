Kelly Clarkson has been MIA for more than a week, but there’s reportedly no need to worry

Kelly Clarkson, seen arriving at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards last June, left her show abruptly right before cameras started rolling for the March 3 episode. She came back briefly, but guest hosts have taken the wheel ever since.

Where in the world is Kelly Clarkson? Wherever it is, there is no cause for alarm, according to a new report, and she’s not in ill health.

Ten days ago, guest Simu Liu found himself hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after the singer left abruptly a few minutes before cameras started rolling.

“Kelly isn’t able to make it today. We’re sending her our very best,” he told the audience on March 3. “I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie ‘Last Breath.’”

Liu reminded the studio audience that he had hosted the show about three years ago, saying the territory was familiar. Then he interviewed his big-screen co-stars, Woody Harrelson and Finn Cole.

Clarkson came back for a couple of days, but has been MIA since March 6 while an ever-changing cast of fill-in hosts has taken over her show. Roy Wood Jr., Wanda Sykes, Josh Groban, Brooke Shields, Willie Geist and Molly Sims have stepped up in her absence.

But this week, TMZ cited sources and reported that Clarkson is fine, in good health and dealing with “a personal matter that does not directly involve her.” The outlet predicted that the singer would be back on camera Thursday, but Sims hosted the show instead. It was unclear when the Thursday episode was shot. The syndicated show does not air live and runs at different times all over the country.

A representative for Clarkson did not respond immediately Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Clarkson, who has a Las Vegas residency starting the Fourth of July and running into August, then returning for more shows in November, has been silent on social media for almost a month.