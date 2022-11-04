MSNBC parts ways with weekend host Tiffany Cross

MSNBC has cut ties with Tiffany Cross, an outspoken weekend host who provided a forum for issues important to the Black community.

A person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity said the NBCUniversal-owned channel decided not to renew the contract of the host of “The Cross Connection.”

The production staff for the program was told it will be retained and work on the replacement for the Saturday morning hour.

An MSNBC representative declined to comment.

Cross’ Saturday time slot is expected to go to Jonathan Capehart, who currently hosts “The Sunday Show” on MSNBC. The network may also be creating space for former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was hired earlier this year.

Cross is a political analyst and author who started in television as a producer for CNN and BET. Her appearances as a commentator on Joy Reid‘s MSNBC program led to her getting a weekend slot on MSNBC in late 2020.

Cross was drawing more than 500,000 viewers a week, according to Nielsen data, making it one of the higher-rated weekend shows on MSNBC. Black viewers accounted for 35% of her audience.

The host created a stir last month with a gaffe she made during a commentary on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussions. Cross said the treatment of Tagovailoa showed how white NFL coaches do not protect “Black bodies.” The Dolphins’ head coach, Mike McDaniel, is biracial.

An MSNBC representative declined to comment on whether the mistake played a role in the decision not to retain Cross.