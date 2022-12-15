Advertisement
Company Town

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera announces exit, the latest to leave the network

A smiling woman stands behind a lectern
Ana Cabrera, shown at the 2018 Common Good Forum & American Spirit Awards in New York, is leaving her anchor’s post at CNN and is expected to join MSNBC.
(Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving the network at the end of the month.

Cabrera said Thursday in a tweet that her last day at the desk on the daily newscast “CNN Newsroom” will be Dec. 22.

While Cabrera’s departure is not related to the budget cutbacks at CNN, she will join a growing number of familiar faces who have left the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network in recent months as it has undertaken
sweeping changes under new boss Chris Licht.

She is expected to join NBCUniversal’s cable news channel MSNBC, according to people familiar with her plans.

Advertisement

UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 12: In this screengrab, Robin Meade speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP)

Company Town

CNN is canceling ‘Morning Express With Robin Meade,’ another cost-cutting casualty

The HLN morning show, a favorite in small-town America, is a victim of budget cuts demanded by CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery.

An MSNBC representative declined to comment.

“I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter,” Cabrera said in a statement. “Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities.”

Cabrera, 40, joined CNN in 2013 as a correspondent based in Denver where she was a local news anchor. She became a weekend anchor in 2017 and joined the weekday edition of “CNN Newsroom” in 2021.

Cabrera would be the second CNN anchor poached by NBC News. The news division recently hired Laura Jarrett to cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Jarrett had been co-anchor of CNN’s “Early Start.”

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsTelevision
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement