CNN anchor Ana Cabrera announces exit, the latest to leave the network

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving the network at the end of the month.

Cabrera said Thursday in a tweet that her last day at the desk on the daily newscast “CNN Newsroom” will be Dec. 22.

While Cabrera’s departure is not related to the budget cutbacks at CNN, she will join a growing number of familiar faces who have left the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network in recent months as it has undertaken

sweeping changes under new boss Chris Licht.

She is expected to join NBCUniversal’s cable news channel MSNBC, according to people familiar with her plans.

An MSNBC representative declined to comment.

“I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter,” Cabrera said in a statement. “Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities.”

Cabrera, 40, joined CNN in 2013 as a correspondent based in Denver where she was a local news anchor. She became a weekend anchor in 2017 and joined the weekday edition of “CNN Newsroom” in 2021.

Cabrera would be the second CNN anchor poached by NBC News. The news division recently hired Laura Jarrett to cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Jarrett had been co-anchor of CNN’s “Early Start.”