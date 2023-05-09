Tucker Carlson announces new show on Twitter after Fox News firing: ‘We’re back’

Fired Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson dropped a video Tuesday on Twitter announcing he will do a new version of his old political commentary program on the platform.

It’s Carlson’s first attempt at a new show since he was terminated by Fox News on April 24, six days after Rupert Murdoch’s network paid $787.5 million to settle a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems.

The network gave no reason for severing ties, but sources close to the company said Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and other executives had multiple reasons for pushing Carlson out, including some related to a discrimination lawsuit filed by former “Tucker Carlson Tonight” producer Abby Grossberg.

Carlson is reportedly getting paid for the duration of his Fox News contract, but cannot appear on another TV network during that time.

It’s unclear whether Carlson’s contract restricts him from digital platforms. Carlson said he will be using Twitter to present his views, although he offered no specifics on how often the program will appear.

“Soon we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last 6 1/2 years to Twitter,” Carlson said in the nearly three-minute video. “We’ll bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others. See you soon.”

Carlson, whose inflammatory comments about immigration and race made him a target of critics and radioactive to brand name advertisers, had the most-watched prime-time show on Fox News, the leading cable news network.

The audience of more than 3 million viewers he averaged nightly has been cut by more than half since a rotation of fill-in hosts have appeared in the 8 p.m. Eastern hour.

