Fox News owner posts $50-million loss after landmark Dominion defamation settlement

The fallout from the landmark $787.5-million Fox News paid to settle the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case continued to reverberate Tuesday as parent company Fox Corp. reported a $50-million loss in the third quarter.

The net loss is a massive swing from a $290 million in net income reported during the same period a year ago and underscored the financial toll from the landmark case on the conservative cable news network.

Counting legal fees, the legal settlement with Dominion cost the company $850 million and was the main source of the loss in the quarter, despite an 18% increase in revenues to $4.08 billion.

The Dominion case alleged Fox News damaged the company’s reputation when the network repeatedly spread falsehoods about voter fraud in the 2020 election, and its aftermath has disrupted the top-rated cable news network.

Just six days after the April 18 settlement, Fox News fired its top rated conservative host Tucker Carlson.

The network gave no reason for severing ties, but sources close to the company said Rupert Murdoch and other executives had multiple reasons for terminating Carlson.

The evidence and depositions in the Dominion case revealed texts by Carlson that were critical of Fox News correspondents who fact-checked the unfounded election fraud claims on the network, even though he did not believe them himself.

Another factor in Carlson’s ouster, sources said, was a lawsuit against the network by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who alleged she was subjected to antisemitic comments and a hostile work environment while employed on Carlson’s program.

Ratings have plummeted for Fox News in prime time since Carlson departure as temporary hosts have appeared in the 8 p.m. Eastern hour where “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was averaging more than 3 million viewers.

The hour has lost more than half the audience and on Friday trailed MSNBC and CNN in the 25-54 age group favored by advertisers.

Fox Corp. shares were trading at $31.77 Tuesday afternoon, down 1%.

