Advertisement
Company Town

‘Oppenheimer’ cast exits London premiere after SAG-AFTRA strike is called

Cast and crew of the film 'Oppenheimer' in suits and gowns on the black carpet.
The cast of “Oppenheimer” poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film on Thursday in London.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “Oppenheimer” walked out of the premiere Thursday while the event was underway, in solidarity with the just-authorized strike by the Hollywood actors’ union.

Nolan confirmed their departure before the beginning of the screening in London, according to Variety. The cast, which includes Cillian Murphy as the titular mastermind behind the Manhattan Project, as well as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, had a plan to leave if the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, called the strike amid the fanfare.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Writers Guild of America members with support from SAG-AFTRA, strike at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 as the strike enters the sixth week. The Directors Guild of America recently signed a new contract and the screen actors guild SAG-AFTRA has authorized a strike at the end of the month if they cannot come to terms with the studios. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA to strike at midnight. ‘We are the victims here.’

SAG-AFTRA’s national board on Thursday approved a strike action after negotiations with the major studios failed to reach an agreement on a new film and TV contract.

Advertisement

“We talked about it,” Damon told Variety on the red carpet. “Look, if it’s called now, everyone’s going to walk obviously in solidarity … Once the strike is officially called, [we’re walking]. That’s why we moved this [red carpet] up because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home.”

Damon was joined at the premiere by fellow co-stars Josh Hartnett, Tom Conti, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek. The cast and crew posed for photos alongside Nolan and producer Emma Thomas minutes before the strike was called.

This story is developing.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsMoviesTelevision
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement