‘Oppenheimer’ cast exits London premiere after SAG-AFTRA strike is called

The cast of “Oppenheimer” poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film on Thursday in London.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “Oppenheimer” walked out of the premiere Thursday while the event was underway, in solidarity with the just-authorized strike by the Hollywood actors’ union.

Nolan confirmed their departure before the beginning of the screening in London, according to Variety. The cast, which includes Cillian Murphy as the titular mastermind behind the Manhattan Project, as well as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, had a plan to leave if the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, called the strike amid the fanfare.

“We talked about it,” Damon told Variety on the red carpet. “Look, if it’s called now, everyone’s going to walk obviously in solidarity … Once the strike is officially called, [we’re walking]. That’s why we moved this [red carpet] up because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home.”

Damon was joined at the premiere by fellow co-stars Josh Hartnett, Tom Conti, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek. The cast and crew posed for photos alongside Nolan and producer Emma Thomas minutes before the strike was called.

This story is developing.