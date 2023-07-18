Advertisement
Company Town

SAG-AFTRA, WGA file labor complaints against NBCUniversal over blocked sidewalks

Cheech Manohar, 2nd from right, a writer and actor, strikes with other members of the Writers Guild of America
Cheech Manohar, second from right, a writer and actor, strikes with other Writers Guild of America members outside NBCUniversal.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Share

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have filed grievances with the National Labor Relations Board against NBCUniversal in a dispute over disruptions to picketing efforts, alleging that sidewalks were blocked outside the Los Angeles studio.

The unions said in their filing that the studio, which is one of several targeted by picketing writers and actors, engaged in unfair labor practices by limiting their ability to march outside the studio’s buildings.

According to the complaints, the studio “interfered with, coerced, and restrained employees” in exercise of their rights.

The guilds alleged that sidewalks designated as picketing locations were obstructed by construction fencing, forcing picketers onto the streets where two marchers were struck by a car. The unions did not say whether any individuals were injured.

They also alleged that NBCUniversal refused to provide barriers to establish pedestrian walkways for picketers to use.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA had no immediate comment. NBCUniversal said it was aware of the complaints and supported the unions’ right to demonstrate safely.

Advertisement

“We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled our legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act [NLRA] and we will cooperate with respect to any inquiries by the National Labor Relations Board on this issue,” the studio said in a statement. “While we understand the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for demonstrators, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

What to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers couldn’t reach a deal. Hollywood actors have joined writers on strike amid a historic labor battle.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the labor complaint.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike last week, joining the WGA in the first dual walkout by Hollywood actors and writers since 1960.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2. Its members picketed not only the studios’ headquarters in Los Angeles and New York but also production locations in an effort to halt filmmaking, an effort that was largely effective.

The WGA had been in negotiations with the AMPTP since March 20 but the sides failed to agree to a deal over issues including pay, streaming residuals and the use of artificial intelligence.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

How divided are SAG-AFTRA and the studios? Here’s what the two sides say

The actors’ union published its proposals, with what it says were the counterproposals from Hollywood studios. The AMPTP accused SAG-AFTRA of mischaracterizing the talks.

SAG-AFTRA joined the writers on picket lines Friday as temperatures soared in Los Angeles. The actors’ union, which has 160,000 members, also could not come to a deal with studios after five weeks of talks. It was seeking increases in pay to counter the impact of inflation as well as a share in revenues from streaming.

Advertisement

The AMPTP has blamed the actors’ union for walking away from its proposals, and disputed SAG-AFTRA’s allegations that the studios had stonewalled the performers.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering topics such as labor and litigation in Hollywood. She has been a journalist for over 20 years, having joined the Times in 2019 and reported for the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, and Bloomberg News and Businessweek Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement