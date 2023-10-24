Disney said to be near multibillion-dollar deal to sell its India business

Walt Disney Co. is said to be nearing a deal to sell its India operations.

Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is nearing a cash and stock deal to buy Walt Disney Co.’s India operations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. entertainment giant may sell a controlling stake in the Disney Star business, which it values at around $10 billion, as opposed to piecemeal transactions weighed earlier, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. Reliance views the assets at between $7 billion and $8 billion, some of the people said.

Newsletter Inside the business of entertainment The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

The acquisition could be announced as early as next month, with some of Reliance’s media units merged into Disney Star, the people said without providing further details.

Under the proposal, Disney will likely continue to hold on to a minority stake in the Indian company after any cash and stock swap transaction is completed, the people said. No final decision has been made on the deal or the valuation, and Disney could still decide to keep the assets for a bit longer, they added.

Reliance “evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis” and will make necessary disclosures as required, a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed reply. A representative for Disney in India didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The deal talks are illustrative of Ambani’s disruption of India’s entertainment industry after he scooped up the streaming rights to the Indian Premier League for $2.7 billion in 2022. The billionaire’s JioCinema platform then chose to broadcast the hugely popular domestic cricket tournament for free earlier this year.

Reliance then scored another win by bagging a multi-year pact to broadcast Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s HBO shows in India, content that was previously with Disney.

Advertisement

Even as Disney Star struggled with sliding subscriber numbers, the media group hasn’t ceded the market and had been making investments. It has been weighing other options for the business, including an outright sale or setting up a joint venture, Bloomberg News reported in July.

Still, Disney’s India streaming platform managed to draw in a record 43 million viewers on Sunday for the men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, the company said in a statement. That was higher than the 35 million viewers the highly anticipated India-Pakistan grudge match drew earlier this month.