Disney at 100: Seven ways Walt’s company forever changed entertainment

Walt Disney once said he hoped “we never lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse.”

One hundred years ago, the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio opened for business in the back half of a real estate office in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. Walt Disney had come to Hollywood that summer after the bankruptcy of his first venture, Laugh-O-gram Films, in Kansas City, Mo. He joined his older brother, Roy O. Disney, who was already living in California and willing to risk $250 on his sibling’s dreams.

The duo signed a deal — on Oct. 16, 1923 — to produce short films for a New York distributor. The nascent shop was renamed Walt Disney Studio three years later at Roy’s urging.

Over the last century, the influence of the Burbank giant on entertainment and pop culture — not just in the U.S. but also globally — has been profound. The company has shaped the very nature of entertainment through its movies, theme parks that have become vacation destinations, merchandising strategies and television networks.

Early on, Walt Disney learned a harsh but critical lesson. He poured his heart into creating “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.” The cartoon character was a breakout hit when it debuted in September 1927, and Walt and his team of artists spent months creating an additional 25 cartoons featuring the black-and-white big-eared bunny.

Walt Disney points at a map of Disneyland. 1955 photo, credited to Disneyland.

But Disney didn’t own the rights to Oswald. Instead, the brothers discovered that the distributor had them and was trying to poach their animators to crank out more Oswald cartoons — without Disney. Forced to pivot, Walt invented the mischievous mouse.

Success in Hollywood comes from owning intellectual property, and Disney has since maintained a tight grip on its IP. Through those creations and rights, the Disney company became a $150-billion colossus.

“Disney was the most consequential figure in the history of American culture,” historian and author Garry Apgar said. “What Walt Disney, inadvertently, and the current company have done is to blow leisure time and entertainment to a whole new level — it’s vast and it’s infinite. They have set the trends in many ways.”

To mark the company’s 100th anniversary, we take a look at seven touchstones of Disney’s influence on the business of entertainment.

“Heigh-ho, heigh-ho. It’s home from work we go.”

