Advertisement
Company Town

New streaming service will offer Lakers games to cable cord-cutters

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James controls the ball
Lakers forward LeBron James controls the ball in a game against the Phoenix Suns.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

As the number of homes with pay TV subscriptions continues to shrink, the Los Angeles Lakers and its cable partner Spectrum are teaming to make games available on a new streaming service.

The iconic NBA franchise and Spectrum Networks announced Friday that they are launching SportsNet+, which will stream local Lakers game telecasts for a monthly fee of $19.99 or $179.99 for the season. The service will be available with Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10) during the second half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Company Town

Why sports are returning to free over-the-air TV

As the universe of cable homes gets smaller, teams are turning back to broadcast channels to reach more fans.

Oct. 11, 2023
Advertisement

SportsNet+ can be viewed on most streaming devices for fans living in Southern California, Hawaii and southern Nevada.

The service will be available at no extra cost to cable and satellite subscribers who already have access to SportsNet, the team’s regional sports network since 2012, through DirecTV, Cox and Spectrum.

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court,” Tim Harris, president of business operations for the team, said in a statement. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth, coverage, analysis and behind the scenes content to more fans across the region, allows us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Sports teams have long depended on regional cable networks to reach local fans. But viewers have migrated to streaming services for video content, leading them to forgo pay TV subscriptions and cutting into the number of homes that can watch Lakers games, which are not available locally on free TV.

While the dual revenue of advertising and subscriber fees that the cable networks provide remain lucrative for teams, there is concern among owners that they are losing exposure to a broader audience, which is needed to stimulate sales of tickets and merchandise.

ESPN logo

Company Town

Disney’s Bob Iger says ESPN is not for sale. Now the pressure is on

The sports media unit remains profitable and part of Disney. But expect the company to keep a close eye on its financial performance.

Feb. 9, 2023

As a result, more teams are launching streaming services to reach broadband-only customers. Some teams have also made deals to put more games on free over-the-television that only requires an antenna.

The Los Angeles Clippers launched a subscription streaming service called ClipperVision for its local telecasts last year and have placed 11 games on Nexstar Media Group’s KTLA.

Advertisement
A photo illustration of broken TVs showing fuzzy baseball games

Dodgers

Shaikin: As cable TV dies, fans struggle to follow favorite teams, and not just the Dodgers

With sports leagues and teams experimenting with streaming amid an exodus from cable, fans are having problems accessing live sports programming.

Sept. 6, 2023
Company TownEntertainment & ArtsSports
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement