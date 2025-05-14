Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

YouTube will air its first exclusive NFL game from Brazil

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna tries to tackle him.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna defends.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 

YouTube is getting another piece of the NFL by landing its first exclusive live pro football broadcast in the first week of the season.

The streaming platform will have worldwide rights to the Sept. 5 meeting between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs from São Paulo, Brazil. The teams will face off at Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.

YouTube is already the home for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package, which for an annual fee gives fans access to network TV game telecasts outside of their home markets. The Brazil game will be available free to all YouTube users.

Advertisement
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2013, file photo, an ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. The network will air the inaugural Overwatch League Grand Finals in prime time this month as part of a multiyear agreement to bring esports to the biggest sports platform on American television. Disney and Blizzard Entertainment announced plans Wednesday, July 11, 2018, to broadcast the OWL’s playoffs and championship on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. The Grand Finals on July 27 and 28 will be shown live on ESPN, marking the first time the network will carry esports in prime time. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

Hollywood Inc.

ESPN standalone streaming service will cost $29.99 a month

Sports fans without a cable subscription will have access to all of Disney-owned ESPN’s channels starting in September.

Although the NFL has a multiyear media rights deal with Fox, NBCUniversal, CBS, ESPN and Amazon, the league has managed to peel off games for streaming. Netflix landed two Christmas games last season and will be back in the 2025-26 season.

While the NFL values the reach that its traditional TV partners continue to provide, the league is aware that the younger viewers are turning to streaming platforms — especially YouTube — for video content. Executives have made it clear that they need to reach those consumers to replenish its fan base going forward into the future.

YouTube will team up with the NFL for a multiyear deal for the annual Super Bowl Flag Football Game. The event scored more than 6 million live views when YouTube first presented it in February. The game’s teams were led by YouTube stars IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsSportsBreaking News
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement