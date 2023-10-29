Taylor Swift sets single-day streaming record on Spotify thanks to re-recorded ‘1989’

Taylor Swift at the TIFF Bell Lightbox at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Taylor Swift keeps making pop music history.

Friday, Spotify announced in a post on X that Swift’s newly released re-recording of “1989” — called “Taylor’s Version” — became the most streamed album in a single day so far this year. Swift also set a single-day record for streams by an artist on the 15-year-old music streaming platform.

The Republic Records release is a new edition of the 2014 LP, which includes Swift’s signature hit “Shake It Off.” The original sold 9 million copies in the U.S. and earned a Grammy for album of the year.

The new version has 13 songs from the original plus five previously unreleased tracks.

Advertisement

Swift has been rerecording her early albums since 2021, following the sale of her previous label, Big Machine Records, to music manager Scooter Braun.

The acquisition gave Braun the rights to Swift’s masters, enabling him to profit by licensing them for use on TV shows, commercials and movies.

Swift, who tried unsuccessfully to buy the masters, was unhappy with the deal and alleged Braun had bullied her through client Justin Bieber and former client Kanye West and their social media posts, and through leaks of sensitive information. Braun was also West’s manager when the hip-hop star released a video for the track “Famous” that showed a wax figure depicting a naked Swift.