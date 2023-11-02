Workers at Walt Disney Animation Studios vote to unionize under Animation Guild

Production workers at Walt Disney Animation Studios have voted to unionize under the Animation Guild, the union announced Wednesday on X.

Production coordinators, managers and supervisors at Disney Animation are poised to be represented by Local 839 IATSE, a branch of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Sixty-three of the 68 workers who participated in the election voted in favor of union representation, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

“Congratulations to the production workers at Disney Feature Animation!” the Animation Guild posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “With 96% voter turnout, 93% voted yes!!! Let’s celebrate!”

As of Wednesday’s vote, the parties have five business days to file objections to the election. If no objections are submitted, the results will be certified, per the National Labor Relations Board.

The Times has reached out to Disney for comment.

The Animation Guild has represented animation artists, writers and technicians since 1952.

The move by Disney Animation production employees to join IATSE comes less than a year after 177 production workers at Nickelodeon voted to unionize under the Animation Guild in pursuit of higher wages and more affordable healthcare.

The Nickelodeon election marked the largest single group of animation production workers to vote to join the guild, which has more than 6,000 members.

Visual effects workers at Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures have also recently voted to unionize with IATSE.