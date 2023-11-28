Diddy steps down as Revolt chairman to ensure it ‘remains steadfastly focused’ on mission

Sean “Diddy” Combs will no longer serve as chairman of Revolt TV after multiple allegations of sexual abuse were levied against him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt TV, the media company he co-founded in 2013, the company said Tuesday.

The move comes in the wake of bombshell allegations levied against the famed hip-hop producer by his ex-girlfriend Cassie and two other women, who accused him of sexual assault and abuse.

“While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,” the company said in a statement on Instagram.

The media company, which includes a music-oriented digital cable TV channel, was co-founded by Combs and Andy Schuon, an executive with experience at Universal Music, MTV and Live Nation Entertainment. It bills itself as “the largest Black-owned media company for creators across the diaspora” with a mission “to change the narrative of Black culture globally by growing our ecosystem that gives Black storytellers access to the platforms, resources and support needed to engage a global audience.” The various platforms provide an authoritative voice on hip-hop, rap, R&B and social justice issues.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Diddy’s move is likely temporary and was made with the intention of avoiding distractions that the allegations might cast on Revolt‘s mission or success. The company, which marks its 10-year anniversary this year, is reportedly doing well under the leadership of chief executive Detavio Samuels and chief brand officer Deon Graham, the outlet said.

Revolt representatives did not respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Last week, Revolt TV podcaster Dawn Montgomery resigned from her role at the company after Diddy’s next-day settlement with Cassie, saying that as a sexual abuse survivor she “cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while [Diddy] leads the company,”

Combs, 54, was accused of rape, sexual assault, physical assault and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by his former partner Cassie. Through his attorney, Combs denied the allegations. Cassie, who sued under her legal name, Casandra Ventura, dated Combs for about 11 years before they split in 2018.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, who founded Bad Boy Records and has been dogged by years of legal issues, was then accused last week of sexual assault in two more lawsuits by unnamed women. A spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute.”

“This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit,” Combs’ spokesperson said in a statement to People.

The lawsuits were brought under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year “lookback window” during which adults who allege they were sexually abused could sue despite the statute of limitations having run out. The window expired last Friday.

Ahead of the bombshell lawsuit against Combs, similar lawsuits were filed against famous names including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid, former Grammys chief Neil Portnow and former record exec Jimmy Iovine, renewing discussions about how sexual assault and harassment have long plagued the music industry.

In the days before the act expired, embattled comedian Bill Cosby and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Cuba Gooding Jr. were also named in new lawsuits alleging abuse.