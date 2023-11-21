Podcaster exits Diddy’s Revolt TV in the wake of Cassie’s allegations and settlement

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV just lost a podcaster in the wake of Cassie’s lawsuit alleging sexual assault by the mogul, which he and the singer settled Friday.

Dawn Montgomery on Monday announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she had resigned from her role with the media company.

“I won’t be signing on to do the [third] season of @revolttv’s ‘Monuments To Me’ podcast,” Montgomery wrote. “I am a SA survivor [and] I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while [Diddy] leads the company,” she wrote, adding, “Believe Black women.”

Combs was accused of rape, sexual assault, physical assault and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed Thursday by singer and former partner Cassie. Through his attorney, Combs denied the allegations. Cassie, who sued under her legal name, Casandra Ventura, dated the famed hip-hop mogul for about 11 years before they split in 2018. She filed her lawsuit against Combs in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The two reached a settlement Friday. No details of the settlement were released, though Combs’ attorney had previously accused Cassie of seeking an eight-figure payout in recent months. The lawsuit was dismissed Monday.

“A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Diddy attorney Ben Brafman said Friday in a statement.

“I am grateful for the how I was able to contribute to this show & work w/my cohost Akilah!,” Montgomery continued in the social media thread Monday. “This was a wonderful opportunity brought to me by our producer Darius who saw that I needed to share more of my story & connect w/the show’s audience. This isn’t a hard decision and I’m ok.”

Montgomery further noted that Revolt TV’s leadership “not speaking on this says a lot,” and “even though this podcast experience blessed me… I’m done.”

Revolt TV and Combs’ representatives did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.