Carol Lombardini, studio negotiator during Hollywood strikes, to step down

Carol Lombardini, who represented the major studios at the bargaining table during last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, is set to step down as president and chief negotiator of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in 2025.

A spokesperson for the AMPTP confirmed Lombardini’s forthcoming exit Thursday night in an email, adding that she had long planned to retire next year. After 15 years at the helm, Lombardini, 69 according to public records, will transition into an advisory role as the organization conducts a search for her successor.

“We are incredibly grateful to Carol for her many years of leadership at the AMPTP and wish her the very best in her retirement,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“She has been a steady and invaluable advocate at the bargaining table, strengthening relationships with our union partners every step of the way.”

Lombardini was appointed president of the AMPTP in 2009 after working for the group in a legal capacity since its inception in 1982. She recently came into the spotlight during the dual Hollywood strikes of 2023, bargaining on behalf of Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon and other entertainment companies.

“I think I’ve participated in more than 300 deals,” Lombardini told The Times in 2009.

“This is probably one of the most heavily unionized industries in the U.S. When you step foot on a set in Hollywood, you’re automatically dealing with 25 unions. It’s very challenging because you have to know what’s in each contract.”

Lombardini’s retirement announcement is not expected to affect ongoing contract negotiations between the AMPTP and the Animation Guild. Negotiations for that contract have historically been led by Lombardini’s deputy, Tracy Cahill.

Before becoming the first female leader of the AMPTP, Lombardini worked for decades under her predecessor and mentor, Nick Counter, who retired from his post and died in 2009.

She was a lightning rod for criticism by Hollywood workers, particularly during last year’s walkouts. A parody account portraying Lombardini as a cartoonish corporate shill went viral on X during the work stoppages of 2023.

The chief negotiator for the top studios and streamers is often regarded as the nemesis of Hollywood labor, but Lombardini had a different take upon stepping into the role more than a decade ago.

“As the chief negotiator, you are the target of negative attention from the other side,” she told The Times.

“But the irony of the situation is that, in reality, I’m labor’s closest ally because if I can’t convince my bargaining committee to do something they are asking for, they are not going to get it.”