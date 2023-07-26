Lily Collins is the ’90s micro-doll sensation in Mattel’s ‘Polly Pocket,’ with a script by Lena Dunham

Lily Collins is starring as the micro-doll in Mattel and MGM’s “Polly Pocket” with “Girls” creator Lena Dunham writing and directing.

Could the next “MCU” be the Mattel Cinematic Universe?

After “Barbie” scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2023, earning an estimated $155 million in the United States and Canada, Mattel Films is eager to translate a rich toy line to cinema gold.

In 2018, Mattel brought in Ynon Kreiz as the new chief executive. He envisioned a Mattel for the big screen, and after the massive success of “Barbie,” the sky seems to be the limit.

Numerous new projects are in development with A-listers attached, according to Variety. “Barney,” “Thomas and Friends,” “American Girl” and “Polly Pocket” are just a few — and “Barbie” sequels aren’t out of the question, either.

“Successful movies lend themselves to more movies,” the CEO told the outlet. “Our ambition is to create film franchises.”

The Oscar-nominated producer at the helm of Mattel Films, Robbie Brenner, told Variety that the company was hopeful “Barbie” would become the success it did, so they could look to the Barbie universe for possible sequels. Toy lines that could become franchise gold, like “Masters of the Universe” and “Hot Wheels,” are also at the forefront of Brenner’s vision for Mattel Films.

“That’s the hope — that it goes on and on and it’s a gift that keeps giving,” Brenner continued. “But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right.”

Brenner also confirmed to Variety that there was a “Polly Pocket” script, adding that it’s a “great” script.

“First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever,” Brenner told the outlet of Collins and Dunham. “It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

The iconic purple dinosaur Barney has also been confirmed, backed by producer Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in the horror hit “Get Out.”

Mattel described “Barney” as an “A24-type” of “surrealistic” film. And Brenner dished to the outlet, “I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker. It’s just going to be unique — more of like a ‘Being John Malkovich’ or an ‘Adaptation.’”