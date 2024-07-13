Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Neon’s ‘Longlegs’ scaring up strong box office as big-budget ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ struggles

An FBI agent is shocked by what she sees.
Maika Monroe in the movie “Longlegs.”
(Neon)
By Ryan FaughnderCompany Town Senior Editor 
Share via

Neon’s horror movie “Longlegs” is headed toward a better-than-expected domestic box office debut, while Apple’s big-budget romantic comedy “Fly Me to the Moon” is struggling to take off with moviegoers.

Powered by a clever marketing campaign, “Longlegs” is projected to gross more than $20 million in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. That would top pre-opening expectations of around $15 million to $18 million for the film about an FBI agent pursuing an occultist serial killer.

The modestly budgeted movie is written and directed by Oz Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood.

Advertisement
A filmmaker in glasses is shot from a low angle.

Movies

Osgood Perkins makes exquisite horror films. He’s got it in his blood

He has a famous father, “Psycho” icon Anthony Perkins. But the director of “Longlegs,” a brooding serial killer film, has a sensibility that’s all his own.

July 12, 2024

“Longlegs” is poised to become an original horror breakout hit, coming after several underwhelming performers from the typically reliable genre.

The film is expected to land at No. 2 domestically this weekend, coming in behind “Despicable Me 4,” which is anticipating a $44-million second weekend, bringing its U.S.-Canada total to $210 million.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures is releasing Apple’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” a space age rom-com starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The movie is on track for an opening of about $10 million, a poor showing for a film that reportedly cost $100 million to produce.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in "Fly Me to the Moon," in theaters July 12, 2024.

Movies

Review: In fizzy facts-optional ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ faking Apollo 11 and falling in love

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum costar in a Nixon-era rom-com set during the peak of the Space Race that never quite ignites on the launchpad.

July 12, 2024

The studios are hoping that the Greg Berlanti-directed throwback film has a longer shelf life than most Hollywood movies, on the theory that the movie’s older target demographic typically doesn’t rush out to the theaters on opening weekend.

Sony’s “Anyone But You” opened with soft numbers and ended up with a strong $88.3-million run in U.S. multiplexes, but that movie was working with much smaller production costs, so it had a lower bar for success.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a senior editor with the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team, which covers the business of entertainment. He also hosts the entertainment industry newsletter The Wide Shot. A San Diego native, he earned a master’s degree in journalism from USC and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara. Before joining The Times in 2013, he wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement