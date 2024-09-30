Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Judge denies request to free Hannah Gutierrez, armorer in fatal ‘Rust’ movie

Hannah Gutierrez looks over her shoulder while sitting
A New Mexico judge has declined to release Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer in the fatal “Rust” movie shooting.
(Luis Sánchez Saturno / Associated Press)
By Meg JamesSenior Entertainment Writer 
Share via

A New Mexico judge has ruled that Hannah Gutierrez, the weapons handler in the ill-fated western movie “Rust,” must remain in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer.

New Mexico First Judicial District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday denied a request to free Gutierrez from prison or schedule a new trial to weigh the evidence following revelations of alleged missteps by a special prosecutor.

Gutierrez’s attorney Jason Bowles said he would appeal the decision.

Gutierrez has served nearly seven months of her 18-month prison sentence for her involuntary manslaughter conviction in the accidental 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

Advertisement

Gutierrez has acknowledged loading Baldwin’s prop gun. In March, a 12-member Santa Fe County jury found Gutierrez guilty of the felony charge following a two-week trial that delved into on-set safety issues and lingering trauma for those who witnessed the shooting.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles and paralegal Carmella Sisneros during her sentencing hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, April 15, 2024. Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the Western film "Rust," was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin in 2021. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

Hollywood Inc.

New Mexico judge to weigh whether ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez should be freed

First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has set a Sept. 27 hearing to determine whether Gutierrez should be released from prison.

Aug. 20, 2024

Special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey argued that Gutierrez brought live rounds of ammunition to the set from her home in Arizona, an allegation Gutierrez denied. Baldwin was pointing the weapon at Hutchins while preparing for a scene when the revolver discharged. Hutchins died from her wound; the film’s director, Joel Souza, was also shot but recovered.

The judge took another look at Gutierrez’s conviction after New Mexico’s prosecution of Baldwin collapsed last summer amid allegations of misconduct by Morrissey and Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies.

Advertisement

Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Baldwin, who was separately facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, after a dramatic daylong hearing in July. The judge was furious with Morrissey and other county officials after learning that evidence, which could have been helpful to Baldwin’s defense, had been concealed from the actor’s attorneys.

The disputed evidence included a bag of ammunition, some of which matched the fatal bullet in the “Rust” shooting. Morrissey argued the ammunition was not relevant to Baldwin’s case.

A western set at night.

Hollywood Inc.

For Subscribers

It was supposed to be their big break. Now two 24-year-olds are at the center of the ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

How an armorer and a prop master with scant experience wound up in the middle of the Alec Baldwin “Rust” tragedy.

Nov. 20, 2021

After Baldwin was cleared, Bowles argued that his client was entitled to a new trial or a dismissal of her case due to such “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Advertisement

Last week, Bowles presented his reasoning to the judge, saying additional evidence — including a supplemental report from the state’s ballistics expert and an interview with the weapons and ammunition provider — were not provided to the defense team as they prepared for Gutierrez’s trial. The failure to disclose such materials deprived Gutierrez of her rights, Bowles argued.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was on the cusp of reaching a new level of recognition in a male-dominated field.

Entertainment & Arts

Full coverage: The fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ set

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. A judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against star Alec Baldwin in July 2024.

Sept. 26, 2024

The judge was not swayed.

“Defendant has been convicted of a felony involving a firearm and resulting in the death of Ms. Halyna Hutchins,” Marlowe Sommer wrote in Monday’s order, noting that Gutierrez had acted in a reckless manner that “allowed a fatal gunshot to occur.”

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsMoviesWorld & NationBreaking News
Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement