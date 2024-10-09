Disneyland Resort increases prices on most theme park tickets

The Happiest Place on Earth is getting a little more expensive.

Starting Wednesday, Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort is increasing pricing on most of its park tickets for attendees 10 and older. The price of its lowest-tier offering — a one-day, one-park ticket for a less crowded weekday — will remain the same at $104. (Disneyland Resort ticket prices vary depending on the day and consumer demand.)

Pricing for all other one-day, one-park tickets on more popular days as well as multiday one-park tickets will increase between 5.9% and 6.5%. For instance, the highest-priced one-day, one-park ticket now will cost $206, up $12 or 6.2% from its previous price of $194. A two-day ticket will cost $330, up $20 or 6.5%.

Disneyland officials said pricing is continually adjusted to balance demand, optimize attendance and reflect the value attendees get at the parks.

Advertisement

“There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement. “We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible.”

Disneyland Resort also is increasing prices for its Magic Key annual pass program, which is currently only available for renewal and paused for new sales. (Disneyland officials said another opportunity to join the pass program will open up later this year.)

Prices for the four different passes increased by either $100 or $125. For instance, the lowest-priced Imagine Key now will cost $599, up $100. The next level pass, called the Enchant Key, is now $974, an increase of $125.

Advertisement

Magic Key pass holders get additional perks, such as being among the first to ride the new attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and getting a special gift in honor of the ride’s opening. They’ll also get a bigger discount on the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, formerly known as the Genie+ line-skipping service, during certain times of the year. That service also increased in price from $30 to $32 for attendees who prebuy the perk.

Parking prices will remain the same.

The pricing increases come as the Walt Disney Co. faces weakening consumer demand at its parks unit.

Long the engine that bolstered the Burbank media and entertainment giant’s coffers, Disney’s so-called Experiences division reported operating income of $2.2 billion, down 3% from last year, in its most recent quarterly earnings report. That division includes Disney’s theme parks, as well as its cruise line, merchandise and travel and leisure services such as its Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii.

Advertisement

Disneyland officials said the company has continued to invest in its parks to increase value for guests, including seasonal celebrations, special character interactions, food offerings and a new queue at the Haunted Mansion that is set to debut soon. They said consumer satisfaction with the parks remains high.