‘Rust’ criminal case against Alec Baldwin officially ends as prosecutor withdraws appeal

The criminal case against actor Alec Baldwin in the on-set shooting death of Halyna Hutchins has officially ended.

A New Mexico prosecutor has withdrawn her appeal of the dismissed involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, officially ending the years-long criminal case against the “Rust” actor in the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a filing Monday with the 1st Judicial District Court of New Mexico, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey wrote that the state attorney general informed her that it would “dismiss its appellate efforts if the reviewing court did not recommend summary reversal.”

Under New Mexico law, only the attorney general can prosecute and defend criminal appeals in higher courts, the filing said.

Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro called the decision to dismiss the appeal the “final vindication” of what they and the actor “have said from the beginning.”

“This was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime,” Nikas and Spiro said in a statement. “The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico.”

The appeal withdrawal comes five months after a judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin after his attorneys questioned the handling of evidence by New Mexico law enforcement and prosecutors.

At the time, Baldwin’s attorneys accused the state of misconduct because a potential witness handed over a batch of bullets to sheriff’s investigators months before the trial, but it was not examined. The defense was not notified of the evidence.

Earlier this year, armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of Hutchins and sentenced to 18 months in prison. After Baldwin’s case was dismissed, her attorney argued that she should get a new trial in light of the evidence concerns and that she should be released from prison while the court considered the motion.

A judge denied the request to free her from prison or to schedule her a new trial. Gutierrez’s attorney said he would appeal the decision.

Last month, the film “Rust” made its world premiere at a film festival in Poland. The screening was followed by a panel honoring Hutchins.