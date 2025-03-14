Spotify removes an Andrew Tate podcast from its platform

Andrew Tate gestures, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania.

Audio streaming service Spotify has removed a “pimping” podcast from controversial online influencer Andrew Tate for violating the platform’s policies, a company spokesperson said.

Spotify’s policies state that content should not “promote violence, incite hatred, harass, bully, or engage in any other behavior that may place people at risk of serious physical harm or death.”

The removal comes after Tate and his brother, Tristan, have faced charges in Romania that include human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Andrew Tate also faces an additional charge of rape.

The brothers, who are dual U.S. and U.K. citizens, have said they “categorically reject all charges.” Last month, the Tates left Romania for the U.S. after a travel ban on the brothers was lifted. It was not clear why the brothers were allowed to leave, the Associated Press reported. The Tates are supporters of President Trump and have millions of online followers.

A lawyer for the Tates did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Spotify podcast removal.

Tech media outlet 404 Media first reported the news.

In 2022, Spotify faced public pressure to remove “The Joe Rogan Experience” from its platform for COVID-19 misinformation, even garnering the support of musician Neil Young, who left the streaming platform over the issue.

Last year, Young’s music returned to Spotify; the musician said at the time that other streaming services had “also started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify” and that he could not remove his music from all of those services.