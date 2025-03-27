Influencer Andrew Tate beat, choked ex-girlfriend at Beverly Hills Hotel, lawsuit alleges

Online influencer Andrew Tate beat and choked his ex-girlfriend at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to a civil lawsuit she filed in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Model Brianna Stern, who has appeared in Maxim Australia Magazine and Playboy, accused Tate of sexual assault and battery, gender violence, negligence and other actions that allegedly took place during their 10-month relationship.

Tate’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the allegations.

The lawsuit asks for unspecified statutory and punitive damages.

Tate, 38, a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X, is currently charged with human trafficking in Romania with his brother, Tristan Tate. The two were recently allowed to return to the U.S. after Romanian officials lifted a travel ban on them.

Advertisement

Tate met Stern last summer in Romania. While the brothers were banned from leaving Romania, they invited models to meet with them to help promote their cryptocurrency coin. One of those models was Stern, who wanted to promote her own cryptocurrency coin, according to her lawsuit.

She joined a group that landed in the Romanian capital of Bucharest in July 2024.

But she says she was singled out from the other models and personally picked up by Tate in his car. The two drove for nearly three hours from her hotel to an Airbnb villa in Transylvania where the cryptocurrency photo shoots were set to take place.

During the car ride, Tate won Stern over by saying that he provides for women he dates and that she would no longer have to work if they were together, according to the lawsuit.

Advertisement

During their relationship, Tate was kind and loving, but he was also cold and dismissive, she said in the lawsuit. He called her derogatory names and stated she was his “property,” according to the complaint.

He told her, “I’m punishing you for your behaviors” and “You have an attitude because you’re not hit enough,” according to Stern.

Tate would follow up his insults with loving text messages, according to screenshots from text message exchanges included in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

But Tate’s behavior eventually became violent, according to Stern.

On March 10, the two spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. He started to beat her while they were having sex, according to the complaint.

“Initially, the sex was consensual, but things soon changed,” Stern said in the suit. “Tate began verbally degrading Plaintiff as he routinely did — but this time it was much worse, more aggressive, and more violent. Tate then began to choke Plaintiff.”

She began to cry and begged him to stop, but he choked her until she nearly lost consciousness, the lawsuit alleges.

He used one hand to choke her and the other to beat her repeatedly on the side of her face and top of her head, Stern said.

“While doing so, Tate told her repeatedly that if she ever crossed him, he was going to kill her,” the complaint said. “Plaintiff did the best she could to protect herself as she sobbed and pleaded until Tate climaxed and stopped beating and choking her.”

He eventually fell asleep, according to the complaint.

She wanted to leave right away but was too scared. The next morning, she pretended nothing happened and then left, according to the complaint.

Advertisement

She sought help from friends and saw a physician, according to the lawsuit. Stern said she was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and the physician told her to report the choking and beating to police.

But Stern said she was scared and didn’t want to say anything.

She included a screenshot of a text message exchange in which Tate allegedly wrote, “if you ever betray me you will regret it.”

Stern wrote back, “ok crazy.”

“No I’m serious,” he allegedly wrote back.

She was so afraid she said she waited to file a police report with the Beverly Hills Police Department until after Tate had left the country and until her sister could go with her to the police station, according to the complaint.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Stern said she was still in love with Tate even though he hurt her. While they were together, Stern and Tate talked about starting a family.

But after the beating, she said, she realized the gravity of her situation.

“This was the reality of my boyfriend and my life, and I needed to take back control,” she said in her statement. “‘You are my property’ echoed in my mind and I knew that was not the future I wanted for myself or for my future children.”

Stern said she is “an emotional wreck and am constantly looking over my shoulder.”

“This entire situation is very traumatic and extremely difficult,” she said. “I considered many times just silently leaving Andrew and saying nothing, doing nothing, because I was scared and because it was honestly hard for me to accept that I was being abused. But I can now see that doing so would be the cowardly approach.”