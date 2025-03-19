A record 51 films chosen for California film and TV tax credit program

A record 51 films shooting in the Golden State will receive a government incentive in the latest round of the state’s film and television tax credit program, according to the California Film Commission.

The total, which includes 46 indie films, is the highest number of projects ever awarded in a single application window, the commission said in a statement Wednesday.

Together, they’re expected to employ more than 6,400 people and generate nearly $580 million in economic benefits. They’re also set to pay more than $346 million in wages, the commission said.

Some of the awarded films include a yet-untitled drag queen feature from producer RuPaul Charles and an untitled project from Oscar-winning filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as Daniels, and producer Jonathan Wang of 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That project is expected to receive almost $21 million in tax credits and generate wages of nearly $62 million.

“Everyone knows that California is the entertainment capital of the world, but that hasn’t stopped others from trying to replicate what’s been built in Hollywood through decades of innovation and hard work,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Today’s awards are vital to keeping production here in the Golden State.”

As other states and countries have bolstered their film and TV tax credit programs, productions have increasingly left California, squeezing opportunities for workers still in the state.

Late last year, Newsom proposed an increase to the state’s film and TV tax credit, upping the annual tax credit allocation from $330 million to $750 million in an attempt to keep production in-state.

Last month, state legislators proposed a pair of bills that would make changes to the state’s tax incentive program, though details are still being worked out by stakeholders.