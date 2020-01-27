30 Images
2020 Grammy Awards | Red carpet arrivals
Photos from the 62nd Grammy Awards red carpet
Lizzo arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Stylist Ty Hunter arriving at Grammy Awards at Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Ariana Grande at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Jazzmeia Horn arrives at 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in L.A. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sibley Scoles arriving at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Koffee arriving at the Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Georgia Anne Muldrow arriving at Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Jetsonmade arriving at the Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
PJ Morton and Peyton Morton at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
J. White Did It arriving at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Alyssa Julya Smith arriving at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Rebel at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Flor De Toloache arrives at 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Jameela Jamil at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Billy Porter walks the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Shawn Mendes at the Grammy Awards (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lil Nas X walks the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Tyler, the Creator at the Grammys (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Usher arrives at the Grammys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Tyler, the Creator arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
DJ Khaled on the Grammys red carpet (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Megan Pormer at the Grammys (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
LL Cool J at the 62nd Grammy Awards (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Saweetie arrives at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Shania Twain arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
