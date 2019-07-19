14 Images
Best of Comic-Con: Day 1
Faces of Comic-Con 2019
Tom Kelly of Phoenix dressed as Captain America at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance For “Top Gun: Maverick”
Conan O’Brien introduces Tom Cruise for a surprise appearance to discuss “Top Gun: Maverick” during Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Actor George Takei from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio in San Diego. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Faces of Comic-Con 2019
Mathew Morningstar of Tucson dressed as the Joker at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Evan Nuzum
Evan Nuzum of Escondido, Calif., poses for a portrait on Day 1 at Comic-Con International.
(Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Opening Day for Comic-Con Internatinal
Lyndsay Winkley takes the new VR game for a test drive at “The Walking Dead” exhibit just outside the main convention center in downtown San Diego. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
2019 Comic-Con International - “Terminator: Dark Fate” Panel
From left, Tim Miller, Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes speak at the “Terminator: Dark Fate” panel at Comic-Con International.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Thomas Lennon, author of the Ronan Boyle books, at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Faces of Comic-Con 2019
Rudy Keith of Albuquerque dressed as John Wick at Comic Con International. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Actor Mike Colter from the television series, “Evil, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Faces of Comic-Con 2019
Joe Horger of San Diego dressed as Tim the Enchanter at Comic-Con International. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Actor Kennedy McMann from the television series, “Nancy Drew, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Faces of Comic-Con 2019
Cheryll del Rosario and Schyler Bradford of San Francisco dressed as Tethered from Jordan Peele’s “Us” at Comic-Con International. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Superstore Activation
Fans take photos of the cast of “Superstore” after a panel discussion at the Bayfront Hilton’s Indigo Ballroom during Comic Con International. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
