Best of Comic-Con: Day 2
See the best moments from Day 2 of Comic-Con from the Los Angles Times
Cory Booker at Comic-Con
Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) talks with John Vash, dressed as Captain America, while holding his shield on Friday at Comic-Con International. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Comic-Con Cosplay
Grae Drake of Los Angeles dressed as Tanker-Bell at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 19, 2019. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Cory Booker at Comic-Con
Sen. Corey Booker is outfitted with a headset at the NASA booth at Comic-Con International. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Comic-Con Cosplay
Emma Roberts of Scottsdale, Ariz., is dressed as Himiko Toga of “My Hero Academia” at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 19, 2019. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Tamzin Merchant
Actor Tamzin Merchant from the television series “Carnival Row,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“The Walking Dead” Cast
Nadia Hiikler, Ryan Hurst, Cooper Andrews, Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Cailey Flemming, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Avi Nash and Melissa McBride of “The Walking Dead,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Cory Booker at Comic-Con
Sen. Corey Booker experiences the “Star Trek: Discovery” activation at Comic-Con International. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times )
Melissa McBride
Melissa McBride of “The Walking Dead” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
Comic-Con Cosplay
Davit Dent-Taise of Los Angeles dressed as a Scottish Deadpool at Comic-Con International. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Paloma Faith of “Pennyworth.”
Paloma Faith from the television series “Pennyworth,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Comic-Con Cosplay
Jacqueline Martinez of Los Angeles dressed as video game character Kratos at Comic-Con International. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Actor Orlando Bloom from the television series, “Carnival Row.”
Orlando Bloom from the television series “Carnival Row,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Cailey Flemming
Cailey Flemming from “The Walking Dead,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
