Golden Globes 2020: Images from the red carpet
Casts, crew and other celebrities walk the red carpet for the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton.
Nominees Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach from “Little Women” and “Marriage Story” arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Andrew Scott, or the Hot Priest as he’s more popularly known, arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
“Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” actress Julia Butters arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Karamo Brown arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Suitcase-wielding executives holding the winners envelopes arrive on the red carpet next to mulitple show host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Sofia Carson arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Lala Milan arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A.J. Gibson arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Bennett arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Morales arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Renee Bargh arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
TV personalitites Jennifer Lahmers and Billy Bush arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“The Morning Show” actress Zuri Hall arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Producer and actress Tiziana Rocca arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
“Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher and wife Dalia Ibelhauptaité arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Tv personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Hustlers” co-producer Lorene Scafaria arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“Harriet” actor Joe Alwyn arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
