Inside the Governor’s Ball 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: Giancarlo Esposito, left, from “Better Call Saul” and Anthony Anderson from “Black-ish” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)