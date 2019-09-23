14 Images
Inside the Governor’s Ball 2019
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊJoey King from “The Act” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019:ÊThe Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊBilly Porter from “Pose” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: Giancarlo Esposito, left, from “Better Call Saul” and Anthony Anderson from “Black-ish” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊAn overview of the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: Jodie Comer from “Killing Eve” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: RuPaul at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: Tony Shalhoub from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊJohan Renck at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊDascha Polanco (right) at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊMichelle Williams, left, and Busy Phillips from “Fosse/Verdon” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊKathryn Newton at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019: Allegra Riggio and Jared Harris from “Chernobyl” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
