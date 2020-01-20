9 Images
“Parasite” cast wins best ensemble at SAG Awards 2020
The cast celebrates after their victory.
Sun-kyun Lee, left, Woo-sik Choi, director Bong Joon-Ho, and Jeong-eun Lee backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Jeong-eun Lee, left, Sun-kyun Lee, So-dam Park and Song Kang Ho backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
So-dam Park, left, Sun-kyun Lee, Song Kang Ho and Laura Dern backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Woo-sik Choi and the cast of “Parasite,” backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Director Bong Joon-Ho cheers backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Jeong-eun Lee, left, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee, Song Kang Ho and So-dam Park backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
“Parasite” cast members Woo-sik Choi, left, Sun-kyun Lee, So-dam Park, Song Kang Ho, Jeong-eun Lee, and director Bong Joon-Ho backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
“Parasite” cast members Woo-sik Choi, left, Sun-kyun Lee and So-dam Park backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
“Parasite” cast members Sun-kyun Lee, left, Jeong-eun Lee, So-dam Park, Woo-sik Choi, and Song Kang Ho backstage at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
