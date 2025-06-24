‘When Calls the Heart’ co-stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum tie the knot

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, who both star in the period drama “When Calls the Heart,” have gotten married.

In true Hallmark fashion, “When Calls the Heart” co-stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum found love on set. Now, the two are officially married.

The newlyweds, who have appeared in the period drama since the show premiered in 2014, confirmed their union Monday with a joint Instagram post of photos from their wedding, captioned with a simple infinity symbol.

Krakow, 40, and Rosenbaum, 38, first sparked romance rumors in 2023 when Krakow revealed on Instagram that they had adopted a dog, Willoughby, together. But it wasn’t until a year later that the two confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day .

The actors, who have kept their relationship relatively private, surprised fans with news of their nuptials.

“Y’all dropped a whole wedding like it was a Tuesday fit check,” one social media user commented. “Plot twist of the year!!”

But this isn’t the first marriage to come out of “When Calls the Heart.” Last September, co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace also wed.

“I’m still crying. My favorite pairing!” Wallace commented on Krakow and Rosenbaum’s post, adding wine and cheese emojis.

“Beautiful pictures, beautiful friends, beautiful husband and wife - xo,” McGarry wrote.

“When Calls the Heart” is Hallmark Channel’s longest-running original series and was recently renewed for a 13th season, scheduled to premiere in 2026. The release date has not yet been announced. Krakow stars as Elizabeth Thornton (and also serves as an executive producer) and Rosenbaum plays Mike Hickam on the popular western.