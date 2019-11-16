8 Images
L.A. Opera: Photographs from ‘The Magic Flute’
Click to see images from “The Magic Flute,” on stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from L.A. Opera.
Jeni Houser is the Queen of the Night and Bogdan Volkov is Tamino in Barrie Kosky’s fanciful, silent-movie-era production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” presented by L.A. Opera. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Zuzana Marková is Pamina and Theo Hoffman is Papageno in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Bogdan Volkov as Tamino (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Theo Hoffman is Papageno and Zuzana Marková is Pamina in Barrie Kosky’s silent-movie-era production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Zuzana Marková is Pamina and Frederick Ballentine is Monostatos in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” presented by L.A. Opera. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Theo Hoffman, left, is Papageno, Zuzana Marková is Pamina and Frederick Ballentine is Monostatos in Barrie Kosky’s staging of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Bogdan Volkov as Tamino (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Ildebrando D’Arcangelo, left, as Sarastro and Frederick Ballentine as Monostatos in Barrie Kosky’s silent-movie-era production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
