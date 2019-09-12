12 Images
Meghan Markle’s capsule collection for Smart Works
The Smart Set shirt from Misha Nonoo
The front view of the Misha Nonoo shirt from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set shirt from Misha Nonoo
The back of the Misha Nonoo shirt in Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set jacket from Jigsaw
The Jigsaw jacket from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set pants from Jigsaw
Jigsaw pants from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set jacket and pants from Jigsaw
Jigsaw pants and jacket with the Misha Nonoo shirt. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set black dress from Marks & Spencer
The Marks & Spencer dress in black from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set blue dress from Marks & Spencer
The Marks & Spencer dress in blue from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set black dress from Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer’s black Smart Works dress. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set blue dress from Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer’s blue Smart Works dress. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set tan tote from John Lewis & Partners
The tan John Lewis & Partners tote from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set black tote from John Lewis & Partners
The black John Lewis & Partners tote from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
The Smart Set tan tote from John Lewis & Partners
The tan John Lewis & Partners tote for the Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)
1/12