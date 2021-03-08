Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
A physician with hands in prayer position
Saira Malik Rahman art

Gallery of pediatrician Saira Malik Rahman's pandemic art.

A physician with hands in prayer position

“This piece is titled “Healer” and it was painted in March of 2020 when we beginning to gear up for battle. I remember the intensity of the fear and anxiety of not knowing what was ahead and what we would be called to do.” (Saira Malik Rahman)

A digital artwork of a physician with a vial

This work is called “Hope.” “I scheduled my Covid vaccine. That email might have been the best email I have received in my life. I feel like a dark cloud over us is beginning to clear.” (Saira Malik Rahman)

A physician carrying a heavy load uphill

“It’s Heavy:” “The burdens carried by overstretched doctors are immense. In many ways, this is a reflection of a broken system. It can be argued the pandemic has exposed multiple issues as outlined in my painting - it should not be an uphill struggle to treat patients in this crisis.” (Saira Malik Rahman)

Several physicians holding a tired statue of liberty

“Pietà 2020": A work commenting on how immigration policies international medical graduates to obtain residency positions in the United States. (Saira Malik Rahman)

An exhausted physician sits in a chair

A work called “Helplessness.” (Saira Malik Rahman)

