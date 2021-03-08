Saira Malik Rahman art

Gallery of pediatrician Saira Malik Rahman’s pandemic art.
“This piece is titled “Healer” and it was painted in March of 2020 when we beginning to gear up for battle. I remember the intensity of the fear and anxiety of not knowing what was ahead and what we would be called to do.” (Saira Malik Rahman)
This work is called “Hope.” “I scheduled my Covid vaccine. That email might have been the best email I have received in my life. I feel like a dark cloud over us is beginning to clear.” (Saira Malik Rahman)
“It’s Heavy:” “The burdens carried by overstretched doctors are immense. In many ways, this is a reflection of a broken system. It can be argued the pandemic has exposed multiple issues as outlined in my painting - it should not be an uphill struggle to treat patients in this crisis.” (Saira Malik Rahman)
“Pietà 2020": A work commenting on how immigration policies international medical graduates to obtain residency positions in the United States. (Saira Malik Rahman)
A work called “Helplessness.” (Saira Malik Rahman)