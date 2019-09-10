22 Images
Oscar predictions: faces from TIFF 2019 you’ll be sick of
As the biggest movies premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which actors already stand out as Oscar contenders?
Antonio Banderas from “Pain and Glory”
Actor Antonio Banderas, from the film “Pain and Glory,” is photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Adam Driver from “Marriage Story”
Director Noah Baumbach and actor Adam Driver, from the film “Marriage Story,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Scarlett Johansson from “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, Azhy Robertson and Adam Driver in the movie “Marriage Story.” (Netflix)
Tom Hanks from “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” (Sony Pictures)
Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan from “Just Mercy”
Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in the movie “Just Mercy.” (Jake Giles Netter / Warner Bros.)
Meryl Streep from “The Laundromat”
Actor Meryl Streep in “The Laundromat.” (Claudette Barius / Netflix)
Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas
Actors Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman, from the film “The Laundromat,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Renée Zellweger from “Judy”
Director Rupert Goold, left, with actors Renée Zellweger and Finn Wittrock, from the film “Judy,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland from “Judy”
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.” (LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions)
Christian Bale from “Ford v Ferrari”
Actor Christian Bale, from the film “Ford v Ferrari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Eddie Murphy from “Dolemite is My Name”
Actor Eddie Murphy, from the film “Dolemite Is My Name,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Stewart from “Seberg”
Actor Kristen Stewart, from the film “Seberg,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Willem Dafoe from “The Lighthouse”
Actor Willem Dafoe, from the film “The Lighthouse,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Pattinson from “The Lighthouse”
Director Robert Eggers, flanked by actors Robert Pattinson, left, and Willem Dafoe, from the film “The Lighthouse,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lucas Hedges from “Waves”
Actors Lucas Hedges, left, Alexa Demi, Taylor Russell and Kelvin Harrison Jr., from the film “Waves,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Sterling K. Brown from “Waves”
Actor Sterling K. Brown, from the film “Waves,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Matt Damon from the film “Ford v Ferrari”
Actor Matt Damon, from the film “Ford v Ferrari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Constance Wu from “Hustlers”
Actor Constance Wu, from the film “Hustlers,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez from “Hustlers”
Actor Jennifer Lopez, from the film “Hustlers,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alfre Woodard from “Clemency”
Alfre Woodard and Alex Castillo in the movie “Clemency.” (Eric Branco / Sundance Institute)
Adam Sandler from “Uncut Gems”
Adam Sandler in a scene from “Uncut Gems.” (A24)
Idina Menzel, Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield from “Uncut Gems”
Actors Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler, directors Benjamin Safdie and Joshua Safdie and actors Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox, from the film “Uncut Gems,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
