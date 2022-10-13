Abracadabra! Where to see magic in L.A. right now
The storied Magic Castle, a private club tucked into a Hollywood hillside, may be the most prominent magic venue in Los Angeles. But there are other places where you can see magic around the city, from a somewhat hidden Hollywood speakeasy to an immersive show at a historic hotel.
Behind the curtain: How L.A.’s working magicians hone their tricks in private ‘magic jams’
Many of L.A.'s emerging and established magicians share and hone tricks in private ‘magic jams.’
Read on for the big reveal …
Showing Places
The Magic Castle
Entertainment Venue
The Magic Castle is the Academy of Magical Arts’ private, members-only club for more than 5,000 magicians and magic enthusiasts. It’s been around for nearly six decades and boasts four main stages, in varying environments, where audiences can enjoy food, drinks and top-notch magic shows. The catch: The general public can only attend if invited by, or accompanied by, a member, or if they’re staying at the Magic Castle Hotel. They must also pay a cover charge and buy a meal. Entertainment ranges from sleight of hand and classic card tricks to grand illusionists. There’s even a Houdini séance experience.
More Info
The Rose Theater Stage at Black Rabbit Rose
Hollywood Entertainment Venue
Owned by twin brother nightlife impresarios Mark and Jonnie Houston, Black Rabbit Rose is a speakeasy bar and theater combo spot in Hollywood. The bar offers signature cocktails such as the Zig Zag Lady or the Siamese Twin, and there’s food available from an adjacent Thai takeout window. The intimate theater hidden away in the back offers ticketed magic shows and late-night jazz. Magic shows run Thursdays to Saturdays. All of which adds up to an atmospheric spectacle of an evening. Visit the website to book reservations and show tickets.
More Info
'Mindplay' at the Geffen Playhouse
Westwood Live Theater Group
“Can you trust the voice inside your head?” That’s the central question of mentalist and mind reader Vinny DePonto’s “Mindplay,” which will see its world premiere at the Geffen Playhouse and runs from Nov. 8 to Dec. 18. DePonto is a Drama Desk Award-nominated “theatermaker,” and he’s worked on Broadway shows and Netflix specials alike. The new show, as the Geffen describes it, is “a raucous romp through the back channels of our innermost thoughts, exploring the fragmented and flawed nature of our memories.”
More Info
Modern Parlor Magic Show at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel
Downtown L.A. Entertainment Venue
Storyteller and magician David Carlo aims to transport audiences back to the 1800s. Inspired by Victorian-era parlor shows, the Modern Parlor Magic Show includes close-up magic and illusions, mentalism, theatrical storytelling and live music from the electronic musician Solitary Science — all at the elegant Biltmore Hotel. Runs through Dec. 17.
More Info
“This Is Only a Trick” at Art Beyond Survival gallery
Downtown L.A. Entertainment Venue
Derek McKee’s intimate show is what magicians call “Close Up Magic.” He’ll perform a mix of classic magic tricks with a contemporary twist at a table for 40 audience members. The show includes plenty of storytelling banter by McKee and audience participation, all to a soundtrack that includes hip-hop, EDM and pop.
More Info
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.