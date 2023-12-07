Introducing the Envelope video podcast

Advertisement
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy and Lily Gladstone
Margot Robbie in “Barbie,” left, Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” and Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
(Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and Apple Originals)
By Yvonne Villarreal
Mark OlsenShawn Finnie
It’s the Envelope podcast you love — now in living color!

Yes, today marks the premiere of the Envelope video podcast: Join our hosts in the studio at the Los Angeles Times newsroom and out and about in Hollywood as we catch up with the A-list actors, writers, directors and craftspeople behind awards season’s top contenders.

This week, hosts Mark Olsen, Yvonne Villarreal and Shawn Finnie break down the state of the Oscar race in each of the major categories. Hear about whether your favorite performances and movies are likely to be celebrating on the Academy Awards stage next March, and learn which potential nominees you need to catch up with before voting commences.

Watch now on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript, as well as on our YouTube channel. Listen to the audio-only version wherever you get your podcasts.

And be sure to come back next week as we chat with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” co-director Kemp Powers about the animated blockbuster.

Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

