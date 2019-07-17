Watch the new ‘Hustlers’ trailer with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu

Will “Hustlers” be the female crime-caper movie people hoped for in “Ocean’s Eight”?

A new trailer is out for the film, which stars Jessica Lopez and Constance Wu as former strippers who band together with friends to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients after the market crash.

“These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody. Hard-working people lost everything. And not one of these douchebags went to jail,” says Lopez, who plays strip-club veteran Ramona.

So it follows that those men, who’ve taken advantage of the women for years, deserve to be their targets.

Jennifer Lopez stars in “Hustlers,” a new movie about a group of former strippers who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The movie is “inspired by” the 2015 New York Magazine story “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, and if the script tracks anywhere close to the original tale, Ramona and her pals’ tactics turn out to be on par with those of the men they’re targeting for cash.

“The game is rigged, and it doesn’t reward people who play by the rules,” says Ramona, who masterminds the group. She explains: “It’s like robbing a bank, except you get the keys.”

Wu, who plays Destiny, has her own motivations for getting on board.

“I just want to take care of my grandma. Maybe go shopping once in a while,” she says.

It’s all in good fun, until someone passes out onto a glass coffee table. Or goes to the ER in an ambulance. Or calls the cops.

The cast also features Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and lady rappers Cardi B and Lizzo. It’s written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who also did double duty on “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” and wrote “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

“Hustlers” is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 13.