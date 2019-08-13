‘Little Women’ trailer: Watch Saoirse Ronan lead the feminist charge

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is here with plenty of feminist content from its all-star cast.

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen star as March sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth, respectively, bolstered by supporting performances from Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet. The “Lady Bird” director’s sophomore film is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, and the trailer, released Tuesday, begins on a meta note.

“I’m working on a novel,” Jo says. “It is a story of my life and my sisters.”

A montage of milestones follow, weaving a picture of heartbreak, tenacity and sisterhood. But Jo refuses to let her story end in a simple man-and-wife marriage, despite her publisher’s wishes.

“Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts,” Jo insists. “And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I’m so sick of it.”

The remainder of the footage sees the women supporting one another as they pursue their respective goals.

“Just because my dreams are different than yours, it doesn’t mean they’re unimportant,” Watson’s Meg tells Jo.

Sony Pictures’ “Little Women” hits theaters on Dec. 25.

