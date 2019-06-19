See Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan in first peek at ‘Little Women’

In Wednesday's issue of Vanity Fair, Gerwig shared photos of the March sisters from the adaptation, which features Watson as Meg, Ronan as Jo, Florence Pugh as Amy and Eliza Scanlen as Beth. The stills also tease Timothée Chalamet’s introduction as boy-next-door Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, plus Laura Dern’s and Meryl Streep’s turns as family matriarch Marmee and Aunt March, respectively.