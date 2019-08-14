Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Former Disney star Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

Bella Thorne
Actress and musician Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut with the film “Her & Him.”
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Aug. 14, 2019
9:12 AM
Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site’s Visionaries Director’s Series with “Her & Him,” also to be shown at the Odenburg Film Festival in Germany on Sept. 11-15.

“Come upstairs with me,” Bella Thorne says.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and “transcends time and space.”
She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up.” She co-starred in the film “The DUFF.”

