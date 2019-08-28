Fall Movie Sneaks 2019: ‘Joker,’ ‘Hustlers,’ ‘Maleficent’ and more are set to hit theaters

There are 4 stories.
-
Not every sequel is created equal. How Hollywood is taking different approaches to “It Chapter Two,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Doctor Sleep,” “Rambo: Last Blood” and others.
-
“Downton Abbey” was an international smash hit but bringing the historical soap to the big screen took a massive effort from cast and crew.
-
With ‘Joker,’ director Todd Phillips gives the comic book movie a dark new Scorsese-esque spin.
-
With the sci-fi action film “Gemini Man” pitting Will Smith vs Will Smith, director Ang Lee and his visual effects team are hoping to bridge the “uncanny valley.”