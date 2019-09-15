‘Hustlers’ and Jennifer Lopez soar while ‘It Chapter Two’ maintains top spot

Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” maintained the top spot at the box office for a second consecutive weekend, adding $40.7 million (a 55% drop) for a cumulative $153.8 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. It currently stands at $323.3 million in worldwide receipts.

STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” debuted in second place with $33.2 million, the best opening ever for the studio and the biggest live-action opening for stars Jennifer Lopez and “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Constance Wu. Analysts initially projected the film would earn about $25 million in domestic ticket sales.

Lopez plays a seasoned stripper who, alongside Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart, runs a racket scamming Wall Street bankers in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Music artists Cardi B and Lizzo provide supporting roles.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film was inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article. The movie earned a B- CinemaScore but an 87% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The $20-million film is a much-needed win for STX, which has struggled to produce breakout hits recently. Although the studio’s Kevin Hart comedy-drama “The Upside” (a remake of the French film “The Intouchables”) was a surprise hit, STX has also had several high-profile flops this year, including “UglyDolls” and “Poms.”

At No. 3, Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” added $4.4 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $60.4 million.

In fourth place, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $4.3 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $73.3 million.

Rounding out the top five, Disney’s “The Lion King” added $3.5 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $534 million. It is now at $1.617 billion globally.

At No. 6, Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” added $2.8 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $168.3 million.

In seventh place, Sony’s “Overcomer” added $2.7 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $29 million.

At No. 8, the weekend’s second wide release, Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch,” bombed with $2.6 million, far below analyst projections of $7 million to $12 million. The result is one of the worst starts ever for a movie opening in more than 2,500 cinemas.

The $40-million film, based on the 2013 Donna Tartt novel of the same name, stars Ansel Elgort as a young adult grappling with the death of his mother after she was killed in a bombing at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. It earned a B CinemaScore and a 25% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. has also struggled at the box office this year with recent misses including “Blinded by the Light” and “The Kitchen.”

In ninth place, Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” added $1.92 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $15 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Paramount’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” added $1.85 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $56.7 million.

In limited release, Neon opened “Monos” in five locations to $43,285 for a per-screen average of $8,657.

Abramorama opened “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements” in one location to $7,120.

Variance Films released Shudder’s Japanese zombie comedy “One Cut of the Dead” on two screens to $6,200 for a per-screen average of $3,100.

Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 expanded the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” into 220 locations from seven, earning $734,636 for a per-screen average of $3,339 and a cumulative $889,879.

Oscilloscope Labs expanded “Ms. Purple” into four locations from one last weekend, earning $13,650 for a per-screen average of $3,413 and a cumulative $31,878.

Music Box Films expanded “Edie” into nine locations from seven last weekend, earning $10,797 for a per-screen average of $1,200 and a cumulative $26,446.

This week, Fox opens the Brad Pitt sc-fi thriller “Ad Astra,” Focus Features reveals the “Downton Abbey” feature film, and Lionsgate releases the action movie “Rambo: Last Blood.”