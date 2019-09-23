Is that still you, Anna and Elsa? ‘Frozen 2' trailer suggests a Marvel-style tale

The message Disney is sending with its newest “Frozen 2" trailer: Anyone expecting the animated film to be just another touching story featuring sisters (who sing!) is sorely mistaken.

The latest tease for the highly anticipated sequel landed with a bang on Monday, promising an epic action-adventure film spearheaded by the magical Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) and her loyal and very long-suffering sister Anna (Kristen Bell).

But Disney appears to be taking the lead from its Marvel blockbusters, depositing the beloved sisters into a mystical adventure of world-saving proportions.

The heroines journey beyond the walls of Arendelle to find who is calling to Elsa and get answers about her freezing powers and other issues that are afflicting her queendom. One such threat is a magical mist that fully takes over the entire trailer.

But Anna, her beau Kristoff and their trusty sidekicks Olaf and Sven join them and put themselves in harm’s way, too.

“You can’t just follow me into fire,” Elsa tells her sister, shortly after she follows her into a mystical purple fire.

“Then don’t run into fire,” Anna scolds, after delivering a few of the trailer’s best lines.

The previous teasers for the film also hinted at an adventure tale but kept the heart — and the sisterhood — at the core of the film front and center. The latest installment, though, appears to promise a Marvel-sized epic that will probably change the twosome forever.

The teaser also shows more of Anna and Elsa’s late father, King Agnarr, voiced by Alfred Molina. It also introduces new characters.

Yelena (Martha Plimpton) is the unspoken leader of the nomadic Northuldra. Honemaren (Rachel Matthews) is described as a true free spirit and wants nothing more than to bring peace to the enchanted forest. She is bold and brave, with a reverence for the magic of nature.

Her brother Ryder (Jason Ritter) also joins the adventure, and his love of reindeer might rival that of Kristoff.

There’s also a very cute, snowflake-gobbling salamander named Bruni, who lives in the Enchanted Forest, and is very drawn to the beloved ice queen.

“Frozen 2" hits theaters Nov. 22.