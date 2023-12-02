‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 teaser promises an all-out dragon war
The Targaryen war of succession will be in full swing in Season 2 of “House of the Dragon.”
“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” says Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was, in a teaser released Saturday timed to the HBO fantasy drama’s presentation at CCXP23, a fan expo in São Paulo, Brazil. “And no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”
The roughly 60 seconds of assembled footage also includes Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) acknowledging, “Many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne.”
Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the Emmy-nominated “House of the Dragon” is based on events detailed in George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” a chronicle of the rise and fall (and family drama) of the Targaryen dynasty. The series launched in 2022 with the coronation of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who eventually named his eldest child, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), his official heir.
But upon Viserys’ death, Rhaenyra’s younger half-brother Aegon was crowned instead. The first season concluded with King Aegon II’s faction of Targaryens — known as the Greens — drawing first blood against the Blacks, those loyal to Rhaenyra, by killing her son Lucerys and jump-starting a devastating war that will eventually be known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”
In addition to the teaser, HBO has released a set of first-look images offering glimpses of Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).
“House of the Dragon” Season 2 is expected to launch over the summer.
