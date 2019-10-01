Maleficent doubts her fitness as a mother. So did Angelina Jolie

Maleficent is many things Angelina Jolie is not: a flame-throwing fairy, an orphaned outcast, a winged warrior. But the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” star can relate to her title character on some level, especially when it comes to motherhood.

“Where she fails is that she doesn’t believe in herself,” Jolie told reporters at the Disney sequel‘s Hollywood premiere at Capitan Theatre Monday. “She doesn’t believe that she’s a good mom. She doesn’t see herself as a mom. But I think I questioned, when I was first a mother, whether I was good enough. And I think that a lot of good moms question whether or not they’re good enough. And I think that there’s nothing wrong with that.”

It may come as a surprise that Jolie, a mother of six — and who also brought to life “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” as a producer — ever doubted her nurturing capabilities.

Angelina Jolie, left, as Maleficent and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” (Disney / Disney Enterprises)

Advertisement

But in the franchise’s latest installment, Maleficent faces similar anxieties, afraid she might lose her newly engaged goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) to heartbreak and nefarious forces. The tale is a complex portrait of a woman — actually, three women, when you include Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.

“There are many different types of strength represented for women in this film,” Jolie said. “It’s not just the strength of a fighter. It’s the strength of a tactician in Michelle, and a leader. It’s the strength of a mother and wife — mother-to-be and wife — in someone like Elle, who is soft, and her strength is in her heart and her softness ... all of these things are different aspects of women. We’re very complicated.”

Further complicated is the rocky relationship between the witch and the princess, which has seen significant change in the years since the first film hit theaters in 2014. But behind the scenes, Fanning — who donned a flowery, Aurora-inspired look on the carpet (complete with a bloody, pin-pricked finger) — revealed she and her on-screen fairy godmother have only grown closer.

“I was 14 when I did the first movie, so you can’t really talk about the same things that we can talk about now, and our bond has … gotten so strong, and the advice that I feel she’s given me, and what I’ve learned from her,” the 21-year-old actress told The Times. “I really do truly, genuinely feel that love between us and that I could reach out to her at any moment.”

Advertisement

Elle Fanning, a.k.a. Princess Aurora, said her relationship with costar Angelina Jolie has evolved quite a bit since the first #Maleficent. Now that she’s older, they were able to have more mature discussions on set, and she greatly valued Jolie’s advice pic.twitter.com/EZVJjuTXxq — Christi Carras (@christicarras) October 1, 2019

Just added to the mix of female power lineup was Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, who faces off against Jolie’s horned sorceress in a struggle to claim parenthood of Aurora. Pfeiffer, who hadn’t met Jolie prior to filming despite both being industry veterans, “relished” the opportunity to join the franchise’s on-set sisterhood.

“When we did the end battle, we were stuck up on this tower for a long, long time,” she told The Times. “It was nice because it was just Angelina and Elle and I, and so ... I got to know them both more, and [we] just hung out.”

Jolie also made sure to credit the men of “Maleficent,” such as director Joachim Rønning, co-writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, with allowing their female colleagues’ strengths to flourish. The feeling was mutual for Ejiofor, who plays a new character, a dark fairy named Conall.

“She just brings such a complete, just everything to it — this real, all-encompassing energy and real knowledge of what she wants to do,” he told The Times. “Her projects really do represent her worldview ... I admire her so hugely as an actress but also as a force in the world.”

That’s all from the El Capitan!



Be sure to check out the @latimes’ analysis of #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and other fall sequels before heading into theaters this spooky season: https://t.co/PiNbqTeE8w pic.twitter.com/e4B7Bbj76Q — Christi Carras (@christicarras) October 1, 2019

A force, indeed: A running theme ahead of the screening was Jolie’s immense influence on the film, which seemed to reach as far as Maleficent’s enveloping wingspan — from its fantastical costumes to its girl-powered soundtrack.

“She’s pushing everyone around her to be the absolute best,” Rønning told The Times. “It was in every part of the process. ... spending months with the screenwriters, getting it right. The angle of her horns, of course, the wardrobe, the color of her lips — hours and hours of relentless hard work.”

Come the next “Maleficent,” Rønning may be out of a job, as Jolie told reporters her next ambition is directing, and she’s already begun to think like a visionary. Like any committed mother — or producer — Jolie always had the final say. And all agreed the story was better for it.

Advertisement

“We’d write her some line of dialogue that we thought would really kill, and she would say, ‘You know what? I think I’ll do that with a look,’” Fitzerman-Blue said. “And she can.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” descends into theaters Oct. 18.