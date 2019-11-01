‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ and ‘Little Women’ lead the holiday charge

We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this holiday season, from Nov. 6 through Jan. 17. All dates subject to change.

Nov. 6

Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in writer-director Noah Baumbach’s exploration of an eroding relationship. With Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta. Netflix

Nov. 8

Acceleration

Action-crime drama with Sean Patrick Flanery, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell, Natalie Burn, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Danny Trejo. Written by Michael Merino. Directed by Merino, Daniel Zirilli. Cinedigm

The All-Americans

Documentary focuses on four football players competing in the East L.A. Classic between Garfield and Roosevelt high schools. Written and directed by Billy McMillin. Abramorama

American Dharma

Filmmaker Errol Morris interviews Stephen K. Bannon on his background, belief system, feelings on President Trump and how movies shaped his worldview in this documentary. Utopia

Ballet Blanc

Horror with Shelley Starrett, Colter Carlborn-Mann, Brian Woods, Franco Fox, Catherine Lassesen. Written and directed by Anne-Sophie Dutoit. Indican Pictures

Burning Cane

In rural Louisiana, a woman tries to reconcile her faith and the troubled men in her life. With Wendell Pierce, Karen Kaia Livers, Dominique McClellan, Braelyn Kelly, Emyri Crutchfield. Written and directed by Phillip Youmans. Array

Cold Brook

A undercover cop from China finds himself in a prison in the Cambodian jungle where inmates are sold to the rich to be hunted for sport. With Gu Shangwei, Byron Bishop, Vithaya Pansringarm. Written by Jimmy Henderson, Michael Hodgson, Kai Miller. Directed by Henderson. In Mandarin, Thai with English subtitles. Vertical Entertainment

Danger Close

Action with Travis Fimmel, Luke Bracey, Daniel Webber, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane, Nicholas Hamilton, Myles Pollard, Matt Dordan, Anthony Hayes, Richard Roxburgh. Written by Stuart Beattie. Directed by Kriv Stenders. Saban Films

Disco’d

Documentary explores the L.A. homeless crisis through a series of profiles. Directed by Matthew Siretta. SMMS Films

Doctor Sleep

Ewan McGegor as Danny Torrance and Kyleigh Curran as Abra Stone in the Warner Bros. Pictures’ supernatural thriller “Stephen King’s Doctor Slepp.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Forty years after the events of “The Shining,” the now grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to battle dark forces. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. Warner Bros.

A Fish in the Bathtub

New 2K restoration of 1999 comedy starring Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller. With Doris Roberts, Jane Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Missy Yager, Paul Benedict. Written by John Silverstein, David Chudnovsky, Raphael D. Silver. Directed by Joan Micklin Silver. Cohen Media Group

Gabriel

Boxing drama with Igor Regalla, Ana Marta Ferreira, Angelo Torres, José Condessa, Sérgio Praia and Susana Sá. Written and directed by Nuno Bernardo. Beactive Entertainment

Good Girls Get High

A pair of brainy high school seniors worried about their low social standing decide to get stoned. With Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser, Isabelle Fuhrman, Danny Pudi. Written by Laura Terruso, Jennifer Nashorn Blakenship. Directed by Terruso. DirecTV/Warner Bros.

Honey Boy

Noah Jupe stars in “Honey Boy.” (Amazon Studios)

Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in this autobiographical drama about his troubled youth and attempts to reconcile with his father. With Noah Jupe, Lucas Hedges, FKA twigs. Directed by Alma Har’el. Amazon Studios

The Kingmaker

Director Lauren Greenfield profiles Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, in this documentary. Showtime Documentary Films

Klaus

An Everyman postal worker meets an enigmatic toymaker when he is assigned to bring mail service to a remote northern village. With Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack, Norm MacDonald, Will Sasso. Written by Zach Lewis, Jim Mahoney, Sergio Pablos. Directed by Pablos. Netflix

Last Christmas

In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, story by Thompson, Greg Wise. Directed by Paul Feig. Universal

Light From Light

A priest asks a paranormal-activity-investigating rental car agent to check on a grieving widower. With Marin Ireland, Jim Gaffigan, Josh Wiggins. Written and directed by Paul Harrill. Grasshopper Film

Love Is Blind

Romantic drama-comedy with Shannon Tarbet, Aidan Turner, Benjamin Walker, Matthew Broderick, Chloë Sevigny. Written by Jennifer Schuur. Directed by Monty Whitebloom. Uncork’d Entertainment

Midway

Nick Jonas stars as Bruno Galdo in “Midway.” (Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate)

The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. Lionsgate

Mr. Toilet: The World’s #2 Man

Documentary on plumbing entrepreneur and global sanitation crusader Jack Sim. Written by Tchavdar Georgiev. Directed by Lily Zepeda. Kew Media Group

Playing With Fire

Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. Paramount

Primal

Action-crime thriller with Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Michael Imperioli. Written by Richard Leder. Directed by Nick Powell. Lionsgate

Such a Funny Life

Crime drama with Kobi Frumer, Gonzalo Trigueros. Written and directed by Oliver Mann. Artist Rights Distribution

To Be of Service

Military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder experience life-changing results with the help of trained dogs in this documentary. Directed by Josh Aronson. First Run Features

The Tower

An 11-year-old Palestinian girl seeks hope in a Beirut refugee camp in this animated drama. Written and directed by Mats Grorud. Nubbsjangs Pproduksjon

Nov. 15

Atlantics

Though promised to another man, a young Senegalese woman is tormented by the loss of her true love at sea. With Mama Sané, Amadou Mbow, Ibrahima Traoré, Nicole Sougou, Amina Kane, Mariama Gassama, Coumba Dieng, Ibrahima Mbaye, Diankou Sembene. Written by Mati Diop, Olivier Demangel. Directed by Diop. Netflix

Bluebird

Music documentary featuring Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Connie Britton, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill. Directed by Brian A. Loschiavo. Cleopatra Entertainment

Charlie’s Angels

Ella Balinska, left, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in a scene from “Charlie’s Angles.” (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony Pictures)

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the titular trio in writer-director-co-star Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the action-adventure franchise about highly skilled women working for a private security and investigative agency. With Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart. Story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, David Auburn. Columbia Pictures

Crown Vic

Crime drama with Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank, David Krumholtz, Josh Hopkins, Bridget Moynahan, Scottie Thompson, Gregg Bello. Directed by Joel Souza. Screen Media

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops

Two San Antonio police officers serve on a 10-person mental health unit, putting compassionate policing practices into action. Featuring Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro. Directed by Jennifer McShane. HBO Documentary Films

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Romantic comedy with Skyler Gisondo, Madison Iseman, Josh Helman, Ray Abruzzo, Lynn Cohen, Joe Pantoliano, Paul Ben-Victor. Written and directed by Robert Tinnell. Shout! Studios

Ford v Ferrari

Christian Bale in a scene from “Ford V. Ferrari.” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star as an American car designer and a British driver, respectively, who challenge eminent Italian Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. 20th Century Fox

The Good Liar

Helen Mirren in a scene from “The Good Liar.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren square off as an elegant grifter and his not-so-easy mark in this suspense thriller. With Russell Tovey, Jim Carter. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Nicholas Searle. Directed by Bill Condon. Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

I Lost My Body

A severed hand makes its way across Paris trying to reunite with a pizza delivery boy. With Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois, Patrick Dassumçao. Written by Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant, based on a novel by Laurant. Directed by Clapin. Netflix

Line of Duty

Action thriller with Aaron Eckhart, Courtney Eaton, Jessica Lu, Dina Meyer, Ben McKenzie, Giancarlo Esposito. Written by Jeremy Drysdale. Directed by Steven C. Miller. Saban Films

Lost in America

Documentary on youth homelessness in the U.S. Featuring Rosario Dawson, Jewel, Tiffany Haddish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Halle Berry, Sanaa Lathan, Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Sen. Patrick Leahy, former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Rep. Karen Bass, Rep. Jim McDermott, Rep. John Yarmuth, Rep. Jackie Speier. Written and directed by Rotimi Rainwater. Indican Pictures

No Safe Spaces

Free-speech documentary featuring Adam Carolla, Dennis Prager, Tim Allen, Van Jones, Jordan Peterson, Alan Dershowitz, Ben Shapiro, Cornel West, Dave Rubin. Directed by Justin Folk. Atlas Distribution

Radioflash

Survival thriller with Brighton Sharbino, Dominic Monaghan, Will Patton, Fionnula Flanagan. Directed by Ben McPherson. IFC Midnight

The Report

Adam Driver stars as real-life investigator Daniel J. Jones, whose Senate inquiry leads to dark truths within the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program. With Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney, Jon Hamm. Written and directed by Scott Z. Burns. Amazon Studios

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer

Behind the muck at the infamous tabloid, which for 60 years has supplied Americans with news, gossip and truth-bending in this documentary. Directed by Mark Landsman. Magnolia Pictures

The Shed

Horror thriller with Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Timothy Bottoms, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Frank Whaley. Written and directed by Frank Sabatella. RLJE Films

16 Bars

Four prisoners in a Richmond, Va., jail collaborate with recording artist Todd “Speech” Thomas to create an album based on their experiences in this documentary. Directed by Samuel Bathrick. Lightyear Entertainment

To Kid or Not to Kid

Filmmaker Maxine Trump explores the implications of choosing to not have children. Distributor

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

Nineteeth century Indian general Rani leads her people in rebellion against the British Empire. With Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Jodhi May, Derek Jacobi. Written by Swati Bhise, Devika Bhise, Olivia Emden. Directed by Swati Bhise. Roadside Attractions

Waves

Sterling K. Brown in a scene from “Waves.” (Courtesy of A24/A24)

A suburban African American family pulls together in the face of loss. With Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, Clifton Collins Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. A24

White Snake

A young woman loses her memory and must embark on an epic journey and face supernatural forces to learn about her past in this animated prequel to a famous Chinese legend. Directed by Amp Wong, Zhao Ji. GKids

Ximbi Xombix

Grunge band SheepPsyche is mind-controlled to play alternative K-pop reggae in this anti-musical. With Claudia Pak, Tareq Alumalifi, Dr. Israel. Written and directed by Dae H. Kim, a.k.a. Sand O’ Man. Hoffstot Sound & Pictures

Nov. 22

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks slips on the cardigan of Mr. Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. TriStar Pictures

Citizen K

Writer-director Alex Gibney looks at post-Soviet Russia through the eyes of oligarch-turned-dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky in this documentary. Greenwich Entertainment

Dark Waters

(L-R)- Bill Camp (left) as “Wilbur Tennant” and Mark Ruffalo (right) as “Robert Bilott” in director “Dark Waters.” (Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)

Mark Ruffalo stars as a crusading attorney who uncovers a deadly truth about a large corporation, jeopardizing his career, his family and his life. With Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill Pullman. Written by Matthew Carnahan, Mario Correa. Directed by Todd Haynes. Focus Features

Frozen 2

Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the 2013 blockbuster. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee. Walt Disney Pictures

Hala

A Chicago-area Pakistani American teen balances her desire for freedom with her strict Muslim upbringing. With Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Purbi Joshi, Azad Khan, Anna Chlumsky. Director Minhal Baig. Apple TV+

Mickey and the Bear

Living in Montana with her veteran father, a teenager must choose between family and independence. With Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale, Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield, Rebecca Henderson. Written and directed by Annabelle Attanasio. Utopia

Saint Cloud Hill

Social issue documentary about a Nashville homeless community rallying to fight gentrification. Directed by Sean Clark, Jace Freeman. Indie Rights

Shooting the Mafia

Documentary on Italian photographer Letizia Battaglia, noted for chronicling the lives of underworld figures. Directed by Kim Longinotto. Cohen Media

3022

Sci-fi with Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, Miranda Cosgrove, Enver Gjokaj, Haaz Sleiman, Angus MacFayden, Jorja Fox. Written by Ryan Binaco. Directed by John Suits. Saban Films

21 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman plays a New York City police detective leading a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. With Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons. Directed Brian Kirk. STXfilms

When Lambs Become Lions

Documentary about Africa’s plummeting elephant population gets up close and personal with a small-time ivory dealer, a wildlife ranger and others in northern Kenya. Directed by Jon Kasbe. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Nov. 27

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Drama with Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn. Written and directed by Tailfeathers. Array

Knives Out

(L-R)- Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Jaeden Martell in a scene from “Knives Out.” (Claire Folger/Lionsgate)

Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit surrounding the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Riki Lindhome, Edi Patterson, Frank Oz, K Callan, Noah Segan, Christopher Plummer. Lionsgate

Queen & Slim

L-R)- Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) in “Queen & Slim,” directed by Melina Matsoukas. (Andre D. Wagner/Universal Pictures)

A traffic stop gone tragically wrong turns an African American couple on their first date into fugitives. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, John Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. Written by Lena Waithe, story by James Frey, Waithe. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. Universal

The Two Popes

Rocked by scandal, Pope Benedict summons Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio — his future successor — to Rome to share a devastating secret that threatens the Catholic Church. With Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujin, Sidney Cole. Written by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Fernando Meirelles. Netflix

Nov. 29

After Parkland

Documentary talks with survivors and the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February 2018. Directed by Emily Taguchi, Jake Lefferman. ABC Documentaries

Les Misérables

A drone captures an out-of-control arrest by an anticrime unit amid tensions in the Paris suburb of Montfermeil. With Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga. Written by Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti. Directed by Ly. Amazon Studios

Melody Makers

Music documentary features Barrie Wentzell, Ian Anderson, Eric Burdon, Alan White, Steve Howe, Chris Squire. Directed by Leslie Ann Coles. Cleopatra Entertainment

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Documentary on a Philadelphia woman who collected American television programming for more than 30 years, from the Iran hostage crisis to the Sandy Hook massacre. Directed by Matt Wolf. Zeitgeist Films

Dec. 5

Varda by Agnès

The beloved director’s final film, a documentary, looks back on her 60-year career and some of what she loved most in life: Jacques Demy, cats, colors, beaches and heart-shaped potatoes. Janus Films

Dec. 6

The Aeronauts

“The Theory of Everything” stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne reunite as a daring balloon pilot and a meterologist who expand human knowledge in 1862 by flying higher than anyone ever had. With Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Rebecca Front, Robert Glenister, Vincent Perez, Anne Reid, Tom Courtenay. Written by Jack Thorne, story by Tom Harper, Thorne. Directed by Harper. Amazon Studios

The Banker

Nicholas Hoult, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie in an Apple Original Film,"The Banker,” in theaters December 6. (Apple)

Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson stars as men who challenge the racial limitations of the 1960s with a resourceful business plan to help underserved African American communities. With Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult. Written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger; story by Smith, Younger, Brad Caleb Kane. Directed by Nolfi. Apple TV+

Brahms: The Boy II

A child develops a disturbing friendship with a creepy doll on an estate with a horrific history. With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson. Directed by William Brent Bell. STXfilms

Daniel Isn’t Real

Horror thriller with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, Mary Stuart Masterson. Written by Brian DeLeeuw, Adam Egypt Mortimer. Directed by Mortimer. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Good Posture

Comedy with Emily Mortimer, Grace Van Patten, Timm Sharp, John Early, Gary Richardson, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Nat Wolff, Norbert Leo Butz, Condola Rashad. Written and directed by Dolly Wells. Ammo Content

Grand Isle

Action thriller with Nicolas Cage, Kelsey Grammer, Luke Benward, KaDee Strickland. Directed by Stephen S. Campanelli. Screen Media

I See You

Crime thriller with Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague, Libe Barer, Greg Alan Williams, Erika Alexander, Allison King. Written by Devon Graye. Directed by Adam Randall. Saban Films

In Fabric

Horror/dark comedy with Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Sidse Babett Knudsen. Written and directed by Peter Strickland. A24

Knives and Skin

Horror thriller with Marika Engelhardt, Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper. Written and directed by Jennifer Reeder. IFC Midnight

Little Joe

A plant breeder brings home a special flower developed for its healing powers, unaware of its potentially dark nature. With Emily Beecham, Ben Whishaw. Directed by Jessica Hausner. Magnolia Pictures

The Mandela Effect

Sci-fi thriller with Charlie Hofheimer, Aleksa Palladino, Robin Lord Taylor. Written by David Guy Levy, Steffen Schlachtenhaufen. Directed by Levy. Gravitas Ventures

A Million Little Things

Surviving a plane crash forces an addict into rehab. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Odessa Young, Giovanni Ribisi, Juliette Lewis, Charlie Hunnam, Dash Mihok, Charles Parnell, Ryan Hurst, David Dastmalchian, Tom Amandes. Written by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson, based on the book by James Frey. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Momentum Pictures

Most Likely to Succeed

Documentary follows four high school seniors over the next decade of their lives. Featuring Peter Hayes, Sarah Kaiser-Cross, Quidrela “Quay” Lewis, Charles “Disco” Rider. Directed by Pamela Littky. Level 33

A New Christmas

Drama with Prashantt Guptha, Preeti Gupta, Grace Wacuka. Written by Travis Hodgkins. Directed by Dani Tenenbaum. Cinedigm

Playmobil: The Movie

A sister and brother join a British secret agent to help stop a global conspiracy in this computer-animated action comedy based on the kids’ toy line. With the voices of Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor Joy, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman. Written by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb, Jason Oremland; story by Lino DiSalvo. Directed by DiSalvo. STXfilms

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A painter and her subject, an unhappy bride-to-be, fall in love in 18th-century France. With Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant. Written and directed by Céline Sciamma. Neon

63 Up

The latest installment of Michael Apted’s “Up” documentary series on a cohort of British schoolchildren starting in 1964, and continuing to check in with them every seven years. BritBox

Trauma Center

Action thriller with Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan, Steven Guttenberg. Directed by Matt Eskandari. Lionsgate

The Wolf Hour

Dramatic thriller with Naomi Watts, Jennifer Ehle, Emory Cohen, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeremy Bobb, Brennan Brown. Written and directed by Alistair Banks Griffin. Brainstorm Media

Dec. 13

Black Christmas

Director Sophia Takal updates the 1974 holiday horror classic as sorority sisters battle a black-masked stalker. With Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O’Grady, Caleb Eberhardt, Simon Mead, Cary Elwes. Written by Takal, April Wolfe. Universal

Bombshell

***HOLIDAY 2019 SNEAKS***DO NOT USE BEFORE NOVEMBER 3, 2019: Photo Caption: Charlize Theron as ‘Megyn Kelly’ and John Lithgow as ‘Roger Ailes’ in BOMBSHELL. Photo Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP. (Hilary B Gayle)

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star as the women who toppled Fox News czar Roger Ailes. With John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon. Written by Charles Randolph. Directed by Jay Roach. Lionsgate

Code 8

Sci-fi with Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Greg Bryk, Kari Matchett, Sung Kang. Written by Chris Paré. Directed by Jeff Chan. Vertical Entertainment

Cunningham

Documentary tracks the innovative career of choreographer Merce Cunningham. Directed by Alla Kovgan. Magnolia Pictures

The Death & Life of John F. Donovan

An actor recalls the letters he exchanged with a long-dead American television star. With Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Jacob Tremblay, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Ben Schnetzer, Emily Hampshire, Sarah Gadon. Written by Xavier Dolan, Jacob Tierney. Directed by Xavier Dolan. Momentum Pictures

The Disappearance of My Mother

Writer-director Beniamino Barrese profiles his reclusive mother, 1960s-era supermodel turned feminist activist Benedetta Barzini. In English and Italian with English subtitles. Kino Lorber

Don’t Be a Dick About It

Maryland siblings Peter and Matthew learn the trials and tribulations of brotherhood over the course of one summer in this documentary. Directed by Ben Mullinkosson. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Hell on the Border

Action western with David Gyashi, Frank Grillo, Ron Perlman. Directed by Wes Miller. Lionsgate

A Hidden Life

Valerie Pachner and August Diehl in the film “A Hidden Life” (Photo Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved)

An Austrian farmer refuses to fight for the Nazis during World War II. With August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhäuser, Ulrich Matthes. Written and directed by Terrence Malick. Fox Searchlight

Jumanji: The Next Level

*****HOLIDAY MOVIE SNEAKS 2019*** DO NOT USE PRIOR TO SUNDAY, NOV 3, 2019.****(L-R)- Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in a scene from “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Credit: Hiram Garcia/Sony Pictures (Hiram Garcia/Sony Pictures)

Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. Columbia Pictures

Midnight Family

Documentary on the challenges of a family-run private ambulance service in Mexico City. Directed by Luke Lorentzen. 1091

Mob Town

Crime thriller with David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito, Danny A. Abeckaser, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, PJ Byrne. Written by Jon Carlo and Joe Gilford. Directed by Danny A. Abeckaser. Saban Films

Rabid

Horror thriller with Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Phil Brooks. Written by the Soska Sisters, John Serge. Directed by the Soska Sisters. Shout! Studios

Richard Jewell

(L-r) Jon Hamm as Tom Shaw, Ian Gomez as Dan Bennet and Paul Walter Hauser as Richard Jewell in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Richard Jewell.” (Claire Folger/Warner Bros. )

Clint Eastwood directs this drama about the man accused of the 1996 Atlanta Centennial Park bombing. With Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Oliva Wilde, Paul Walter Hauser. Written by Billy Ray, based on an article by Marie Brenner. Warner Bros.

Seberg

American actress Jean Seberg is targeted by the FBI’s Counter Intelligence Program because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal. With Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn. Written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Benedict Andrews. Amazon Studios

6 Underground

L-R)- Mélanie Laurent (“Two”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“Three”) in a scene from “6 UNDERGROUND” (2019). (Netflix)

Ryan Reynolds leads a team of skilled heroes willing to erase their existence to make the world a better place. With Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, Dave Franco. Written by Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese. Directed by Michael Bay. Netflix

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” from A24. (A24)

Adam Sandler stars as a desperate New York City jeweler juggling numerous deals in this crime thriller. With Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch. Written by Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein. Directed by the Safdies. A24

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael

Documentary on the longtime firebrand film critic of the New Yorker. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Quentin Tarantino, David O. Russell, Francis Ford Coppola; with Sarah Jessica Parker as the voice of Kael. Directed by Rob Garver. Juno Films

Dec. 20

Cats

The long-awaited film version of the 1981 blockbuster musical arrives with an all-star cast of felines singing and dancing in a wide range of styles from ballet to tap and hip-hop. With James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward. Written by Lee Hall, Tom Hooper, based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry and the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Directed by Hooper. Universal

Invisible Life

Two sisters separated by their father in 1950 Rio de Janeiro seek their dreams and hope to reunite one day. With Fernanda Montenegro, Carol Duarte, Gregório Duvivier. Written by Karim Aïnouz, Murilo Hauser, Inés Bortagaray. Directed by Karim Aïnouz. Amazon Studios

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Forty-two years after “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” first appeared on movie screens, the ninth episode brings the space saga to its conclusion. With Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. Written by J.J. Abrams, Chris Terrio. Directed by Abrams. Walt Disney Pictures

Dec. 25

Just Mercy

(L-r) Michael B. Jordan as Bryan Stevenson and Jamie Foxx as Walter McMillian in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Just Mercy.” (Jake Giles Netter/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Michael B. Jordan stars as attorney Bryan Stevenson who fights for justice for the wrongly condemned. With Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Karan Kendrick. Written by Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham, based on the book by Stevenson. Directed by Cretton. Warner Bros.

Little Women

Writer-director Greta Gerwig adapts Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about the four determined March sisters. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk. Columbia Pictures

1917

George MacKay as Schofield in “1917,” co-written and directed by Sam Mendes. (Francois Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures/Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures)

Two young British soldiers must cross enemy lines during World War I to stop an enemy attack. With George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch. Written by Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Directed by Mendes. Universal

The Song of Names

In 1951, a Polish pianist disappears before his London debut; four decades later, his “brother,” whose family took him in during the war, searches for him. With Tim Roth, Clive Owen, Catherine McCormack, Magdalena Cielecka, Eddie Izzard, Saul Rubinek, Marina Hambro. Written by Jeffrey Caine, based on Norman Lebrecht’s novel. Directed by François Girard. Sony Pictures Classics

Spies in Disguise

A secret agent transforms into a pigeon with the help of a nerdy scientist in this animated comedy adventure. With voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka. Based on a short film by Lucas Martell. Directed by Troy Quane, Nick Bruno. 20th Century Fox

Dec. 27

Clemency

***HOLIDAY 2019 SNEAKS***DO NOT USE BEFORE NOVEMBER 3, 2019-- Alfre Woodard in “Clemency -" Credit Paul Sarkis (Paul Sarkis)

A weary prison warden makes a connection with an inmate scheduled for execution. With Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Price, Richard Schiff, Danielle Brooks. Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Neon

Jan. 3

The Grudge

Producer Sam Raimi delivers the latest incarnation based on Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror staple. With Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce; story by Pesce and Jeff Buhler. Screen Gems

Three Christs

An empathetic psychiatrist treats three men suffering from schizophrenia in 1959 Michaigan. With Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford, Charlotte Hope, Julianna Margulies. Written by Jon Avnet, Eric Nazarian. Directed by Avnet. IFC Films

Jan. 10

Afterward

Jerusalem-born trauma expert Ofra Bloch works toward reconciliation by engaging with damaging historic forces and present-day anti-Semitism and fascism in this documentary. Written and directed by Bloch. 1091

Inherit the Viper

Action thriller with Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva, Owen Teague, Valerie Curry, Chandler Riggs, Brad William Henke, Tara Buck, Dash Mihok, Bruce Dern. Written by Andrew Crabtree. Directed by Anthony Jerjen. Lionsgate

Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne stars as cosmetics entrepreneurs whose financially shaky business is targeted for a buyout by beauty tycoon Salma Hayek. With Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, Karan Soni. Written by Sam Pitman, Adam Cole-Kelly; story by Pitman. Cole-Kelly, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Directed by Miguel Arteta. Paramount

My Spy

Dave Bautista stars as a CIA operative who becomes a reluctant espionage mentor to a 9-year-old girl. With Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong. Written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber. Directed by Peter Segal. STXfilms

Underwater

Subaquatic researchers are terrorized by sea creatures after an earthquake traps them on the ocean floor. With Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright. Written by Brian Duffield, Adam Cozad, story by Duffield. Directed by William Eubank. 20th Century Fox

Jan. 17

Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for one last go-round as Miami narcotics detectives. With Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. Written by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner. Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. Columbia Pictures

Disturbing the Peace

Action thriller with Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Barbie Blank, Jacob Grodnik, Michael Bellisario, Dwayne Cameron, Elle E. Wallace, Jay Willick, Veralyn Venezio, John Lewis. Written by Chuck Hustmyer. Directed by York Alec Shackleton. Momentum Pictures

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. headlines as the veterinarian who can talk to animals. With Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jessie Buckley. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, based on “Doctor Dolittle” by Hugh Lofting. Universal

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Suspense thriller with Ben Kingsley, Benno Furmann, Tuva Novotny. Written by Daniel Alfredson, Birgitta Bongenhielm, based on the novel by Håkan Nesser. Directed by Alfredson. Lionsgate

Weathering With You

After running away to Tokyo and feeling miserable, a teenager meets a girl who literally bring him blue skies in this animated fantasy. Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. GKids