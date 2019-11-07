Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Review:  Simone Signoret glows with frank sensuality in ‘Casque d’Or’

Claude Dauphin, Simone Signoret and Dominique Davray in the movie ‘Casque d’Or’
Claude Dauphin, second from left, Simone Signoret and Dominique Davray in the movie “Casque d’Or.”
(Janus Films/Norton Simon Museum)
By Kenneth Turan Film Critic 
Nov. 7, 2019
2:15 PM
Celebrated in its home country but almost never seen here, Jacques Becker’s 1952 “Casque d’Or,” one of the true glories of French cinema, gets a rare big screen appearance at the Norton Simon Museum as part of its “The Belle Epoque on Film” series.

The favorite role of star Simone Signoret (who won an Oscar for “Room at the Top”) this is a bravura period romance costarring Serge Reggiani that masterfully interweaves love, violence and fate in turn-of-the-century Paris. Signoret stars as Marie, a woman radiant with frank sensuality, whose waves of blond hair give the film its title. The characters’ intense feelings are complicated not only by misfortunes, miscalculation and misunderstandings, but also by the dynamics of crime, jealousy, personal honor and the implacable code of the underworld.

'Casque d'Or'
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Cost: Free with admission ($12-$15)

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is film critic for the Los Angeles Times and National Public Radio's Morning Edition as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
